Mental health has never been openly discussed in Bollywood. People are often completely hesitant to bring up the subject or shame those who really speak up (here is Kangana Ranaut).

But of all those who shame or demean others struggling with their sanity, there are a few who are ready to speak up. One of those people is Pooja Bhatt.

At the launch of his sister Shaheen Bhatt’s book, I have never been (no) happier in 2019, the actor and director explained how Bollywood views mental health and addiction. Pooja started off by saying that Alia was nothing like her and Shaheen, who, like their father, always exposed their feelings to people. And maybe this is the reason why Alia was successful in Bollywood.

Pooja spoke about how Bollywood perceives a person and their mental well-being or lack thereof.

She also shared a great example of how her father helped her get through a phase of her life when she felt suicidal.

Watch the full video here:

The grim reality behind Bollywood’s perception of mental health has always been a cause for concern for those who have spoken about it. From Deepika Padukone to Anushka Sharma to Pooja Bhatt, these voices of change can finally make the difference we need.