Irrfan ‘Namesake’ co-actor Kal Penn reaches out to Babil, recalls meeting the actor’s family





The love of late actor Irrfan Khan for his acting profession has never been a hidden secret to his fans.Following his father’s footsteps to become an actor, his son Babil Khan recently took to Instagram to share a screenshot of a heartfelt message that was sent by the legendary actors Namesake co-actor Kal Penn who recalled the memories of filming with his father on the beautiful project. The 2006 film saw Irrfan and Tabur reunite for director Mira Nair. Irrfan’s Namesake co-actor writes to Babil While the two iconic stars played the main roles in the film, Kal Penn tried out the role of his on-screen child. Karl thanked Babil for contacting him and he even expressed his desire to contact the Irrfans family last year, but he was not sure how to go about it. Responding to a lovely message from Babil, Kal wrote a lovely note for Babil and his family which read: Babil, I am so moved that you have reached out and it means so much to me to hear this story. Thank you. The Namesake is the project I’m most proud of, the one that brought me the greatest artistic happiness – and working with and knowing your father was such a big part of it. Read: Babil Khan says he ‘feels pretty low’, posts aesthetic photo on social media Read: Babil Khan reveals what he thinks is starting to make her look ‘sexy’ these days Continuing, he recapped memories of filming the film and meeting the Irrfans family on set. (I think I met you and your brother in Calcutta while filming). I thought about you two and your mother a lot this year and was not sure how to contact you to share my love and my gratitude. It really means a lot to me that you contacted each other. Thank you! Let me know if you are already in New York after the pandemic. And please give your mother my love. “ Meanwhile, recently Babil used his Instagram handle to share a screenshot of an old WhatsApp chat with his father from 2020. The chat shows how Irrfan called his son ‘Babila’. Read the post of March 17, 2020. Babil Khan wrote: “It was intense at a level I couldn’t explain. I was deleting unnecessary chats from my WhatsApp and found this. I was almost about to text him just for the thrill of feeling like mera bhai idhar hi hai simple saath. (sic). Read: Babil Khan remembers Irrfan with emotional note, fans say ‘stay strong’ Read: Babil shares WhatsApp chat with Father Irrfan Khan: ‘was almost about to text him’ Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Tune in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.







