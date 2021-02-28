10 Hollywood celebrities who quit acting after reaching fame; Cameron Diaz to Gwyneth Paltrow

Hollywood is one of the world’s largest entertainment industries. People are struggling to get into the business and make it big. The life of an actor can be quite hectic with irregular working hours and no guarantees of future plans. But as someone gets recognition, big paychecks and fame follow. Actors aspire to such a high point in their careers, however, few artists have left their jobs after becoming famous.

Hollywood celebrities who quit acting after years of glory

Cameron Diaz

One of the most shocking retirements from the Hollywood industry came from Cameron Diaz. The acclaimed actor made his debut in 1994 with The mask and was praised by many, gaining instant fame. She has appeared in successful projects like There’s Something About Mary, Being John Malkovich, Charlize Angeles Series, Vanilla Sky, Gangs of New York, Knight and Day, Bad Teacher, and more. Her last role came Annie in 2014. She was also seen in two other films the same year, The other woman and Sex tape.

Daniel Day-Lewis

Daniel Day-Lewis is one of the most decorated actors of all time, with three Oscars in the Best Actor category for his performances in My left foot, there will be blood, and Lincoln. He was also awarded the title of knight from Queen Elizabeth II for his services to the theater. Day-Lewis’s last appearance on the big screen was in the acclaimed historic drama film Phantom wire (2017) written and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson.

Danny Lloyd

Child artist Danny Lloyd caught everyone’s attention with his first performance as Danny Torrance in Stanley Kubrick’s The brilliant in 1980. He later appeared in Will: G. Gordon Liddy and Terror in the Aisles in 1982 and 1984, respectively. That was it for the young star as he ended his acting career and became a teacher. Lloyd had a cameo role in The brilliant after Doctor Sleep (2019) with Ewan McGregor.

Gene Hackman

Gene Hackman has been an actor for about six decades and has won two Oscars, four Golden Globes, two BAFTAs, and a Screen Actors Guild Award. He was commended for his performance in The French Connection, Unforgiven, Bonnie and Clyde, I never sang for my dad, and Burning Mississippi. Hackman has had a long career, but her retirement still surprised many as she arrived in 2004 in Welcome to Mooseport.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) actor Gwyneth Paltrow took a hiatus after giving birth. However, his return to the industry is not confirmed. The Oscar winner has been in films like Shakespeare in love, Sliding doors, Bounce, Glee, The Royal Tenenbaums, and more.

Meghan Markle

Before marrying Prince Harry, Meghan Markle was seen in the legal drama series Suit. She played Rachel Zane on the show for seven seasons from 2011 to 2017. As she became the Duchess of Sussex, she left the theater. Markle is now setting up his production company.

Michael schoeffling

Michael Schoeffling rose to fame in the ’80s and’ 90s, but quickly dropped out of the frame. He was best known for his role as Jake Ryan in the coming-of-age romantic comedy film Sixteen candles. Schoeffling was last seen onscreen in 1991 Wild hearts can’t be broken.

Phoebe Cates

Much like Michael Schoeffling, Phoebe Cates gained a lot of attention at the turn of the 20th century. She has been seen in movies like Fast Times at Ridgemont High, Drop Fred, Gremlins, and others. After that, in 1994, she pretty much quit the business as Cates was only seen in Birthday’s party in 2001.

Rick moranis

Ghostbusters, Spaceballs, I Shrunk the Kids, Little Shop of Horrors and Honey, are popular projects starring Rick Moranis. He was often praised for his performances, but he curtailed his acting after his wife died from cancer in 1991. Moranis then focused on raising his children.

Shirley Temple

Being famous at a younger age is no easy feat, especially in the 20th century. But Shirley Temple made a name for herself in the Hollywood industry as a child actress. Being one of the most popular child artists, she received a Special Youth Oscar in 1935 for her contribution to the film that year, when she was only seven years old.

