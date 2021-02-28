Krystle Dsouza: Don’t date anyone and like it

I love birthdays and can’t wait to celebrate with my loved ones, says Krystle Dsouza, who will be one year older on March 1. She will celebrate her special day with brunch with her favorite group of people. At 31, she is happy to have filmed for her Bollywood debut and has also recently bought her own home. The actor is looking forward to this year as last year’s lockdown gave the actor the clarity of being atamnirbhar as she not only enjoyed spending time with herself but also writing poetry. She says: Personally, 2020 has been difficult for all of us, especially for our mental health! But, touchwood, professionally things were amazing! This year I expect a lot of work and I hope for some more travel.

Her Bollywood debut, Chehre will be released soon and she is excited about the same. Speaking of her career chart, she says: In my career, from the TV shows Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and Brahmarakshas to the web show, Fittrat, and now the movies, I’ve taken one step at a time. Slowly, but surely, it seems to be working. I want to work hard and be a part of some amazing performance based projects. Chehre is an incredible thriller with an incredible set of actors! It’s like a dream come true to work with Amitabh sir (Bachchan, actor) and Emraan Hashmi.

Ask her about love and marriage and she admits that she isn’t dating anyone and loves him and says, marriage is not on my mind right now.

