TV preview: Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride on the six bonus episodes of The Walking Dead





Norman Reedus had no idea what he was getting himself into when he first read the script for The Walking Dead.

The first series (which premiered on Halloween in 2010) followed cop Rick Grimes, played by Andrew Lincoln, trying to find his family, after a zombie apocalypse spread across the United States.

Over 10 years and 10 seasons later, it has become one of the most successful TV shows in the world. And while many major stars have left, including Lincoln, Florida, Reedus, who plays Daryl Dixon, is still a pivot of the cast. “We went through a stage of this show where people were dying like every week on the show, and it was like Survivor or something like that,” quips the candid 52-year-old motorcycle enthusiast, who also has his own series. Travel, Ride With Norman Reedus “You were like, ‘Tune in this week, see who gets eaten!’ “And I thought, ‘Oh, that’s not the direction I think this show should be going.’ “But there were so many peaks and valleys and twists and turns. “It’s been quite a trick.” Season 11, which will see the main Walking Dead storyline ending, is postponed until next year, but in the meantime we are getting a bundle of six new episodes to complete Season 10, which airs in 2020. The Walking Dead 10C follows survivors recovering after the Whisperers’ War ends. After years of struggle, the trauma some of the main characters face will be revealed. Discussing where we find Carol Peletier in these episodes, 55-year-old star Melissa McBride – who has portrayed her since the first series – says, “What she did, the repercussions of the choices she made, are not at all lost on her. “There are some things to be worked out there that she needs to make, and she wants to fix this relationship with Daryl.” Reedus, meanwhile, adds that the six episodes “are really intimate”, and that we will learn more about Daryl’s backstory. “We dealt with Covid, and we were trying to make a kind of guinea pig to figure out how to work with all of these Covid restrictions. “And we did, and that’s great.” Kentucky-born McBride admits it’s “a little ironic” to turn a show about a global pandemic into a global pandemic. But the former casting director, whose breakout role was The Walking Dead, points out how grateful the cast and crew were to be able to go back and shoot the show safely – especially when so many people don’t. may not be at work at the moment. “I just think there was a lot of gratitude for even being able to go out and create. “And that was a challenge, and I think we all did well.” As for how they fared at home during the Covid-19 lockdown, it seems Reedus, who lives with his partner, actress and model Diane Kruger, and their young daughter, has been very busy. “I wrote a book, which is crazy,” says the star, who also shares a son with her former partner, Helena Christensen. “There are things I have done for photography. My daughter had me paint my nails over and over and over again; the worst colors, kinda like a peach color. “I learned to make a martini, which I got really good at, and I did some gardening. I did a lot of shit.” He also has a production company which he says he “really started this year”. “I don’t think I would have had time to do it if we hadn’t been locked up,” he notes. “I’m one of those people who can’t stand still; I’m not good if I don’t do anything.” The action-packed, bloody, gruesome The Walking Dead has to be an intense spectacle to film. Asked about the difficulty of switching off after being on set, Reedus says: “I never really let go; I’m not very good at it. I wake up thinking about it, I fall asleep in it. thinking, I talk about it when I don’t need to talk about it. “You know, I blame Andy (Andrew Lincoln) for that. “Andy would call me on my way to work at five in the morning and talk to me from my ear. “We were talking all day about everything we do today. “And then we say goodbye to everyone and I drive off and my phone rings right away and we talk about what we’ve been shooting all day.” “It was the first job I ever had, an actress job, anyway, where I started to get obsessed.” He is “not as zen as Melissa” he suggests. Indeed, while McBride agrees it’s an intense filming process, she does point out how fun it is on set, too. “When you’re not really happy with the job you’ve done, maybe it’s harder to let go, than what the character is going through,” she follows. “For me, I feel like I’m separating pretty well. “Sometimes I might get a little snappy when Carol misbehaves. “But for the most part, I’m just trying to find an underlying relaxing headspace, which I think is a safe thing to do, given what we need to do.” In addition to the upcoming spin-off The Walking Dead: World Beyond, a series of Rick Grimes films are in the works, and recently there has also been news of a potential Daryl and Carol spin-off in the next two. years. Asked about the latest news on this, Reedus thought to himself, “I don’t know, I’m waiting to find out for myself. “I know a little, but not enough to really enjoy talking about it. “But I can tell you what my hopes are for this; my hopes are that they’ll kick us out of the gate like a rocket. He continues, “I think we owe it to ourselves and that we owe The Walking Dead fans to really kill it this final season, to really make it as thrilling as the greatest finale of the greatest season of all. the temperature.” The Walking Dead 10c airs on Fox tomorrow







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos