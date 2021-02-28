Patrick Schwarzenegger takes advice from his father Arnold | Entertainment

Patrick Schwarzenegger asks Arnold Schwarzenegger for acting advice.
The 27-year-old actor heads to his movie-star dad to learn about his 50-year career – but the 73-year-old actor doesn’t like to take charge of his acting skills.
When asked if Arnold liked to show him how it was done, he replied, “No, he doesn’t. You know, if I have any questions or if I had any advice or if I want to hear what he has to say, I ask but otherwise no. I wouldn’t say it. “
Patrick grew up in the limelight and began his career at the age of 10 playing a small role in ‘The Benchwarmers’, but he always knew his father – who was governor of California from 2003 to 2011 – was a huge star.
Asked about his father’s success, he said: “I think since a certain age I have understood the extent of his fame, his name and his power. Then when he ran for governor and everything. So, yes, I knew.
“The governor today would be tough enough. He’s very straightforward. He’s what you see. He doesn’t beat around the bush. He is who he is and he’s not afraid to speak his mind. “
Additionally, Patrick starred in the 2020 crime drama “ Echo Boomers ” but has not set foot on a movie set for almost a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Speaking on the ‘Smallzy’s Celebrity Small Talk’ podcast – which is based in Australia – he explained, “In about a month, it’s going to be a year since I’ve been on a movie set. You’ve got your gender ** * together, but not our government.
“I think the movie sets are actually closed right now. It’s not great here in LA, I wouldn’t suggest coming here. My COVID experience has been … I always put my health first. and that of my family at the top. “
