“Tamil cinema can now compete with Bollywood” – Cinema express

Films worked on: Kaala, Sarpatta Parambarai

The directors worked with: By Ranjith

Main responsibilities: Artistic department, costumes and casting

When did you realize that cinema was your vocation?

All because of two films – Thavamai Thavamirundhu and Onbadhu Roobai Nottu – which I watched in my 12th grade. They really affected me and I wanted to enter the field right after high school. But my parents were not supportive. So I graduated and worked in a few BPOs. When I realized it wasn’t working, I quit and signed up for a course in visual medium and conductor. It took me four years to become AD after completing this course.

What did you learn from your manager?

Ranjith sir is an extremely approachable person. Anyone can approach him and start a conversation. I don’t know if it’s possible with other directors. Another thing about him is how he expects us to know the storyline inside and out and take responsibility for knowing what it adds to the whole movie. He doesn’t push anyone to do his job, but rather trusts us to do our jobs.

What’s the strangest or most memorable thing you’ve seen or done as a DA?

For Kaala, we had to capture a fight scene on top of a bridge in Mumbai. While we were able to do a bridge set for the actual fight sequence, we had to film the start and end of this sequence on the actual bridge. Even Hindi movies are not shot there because crowd management is difficult. And since we were filming with Rajini sir, the crowd was out of control and it was difficult to shoot there despite getting the permissions. When someone of their stature is there, our responsibility for their safety and security is manifold. Some people even tried to run over us with their cars! The weather was also unexpected – it rained until morning, then the sun shone mercilessly. I will never forget those two days of filming. Other than that, we had to shoot a number of scenes featuring Rajini sir in Mumbai like post climax and inside Dharavi edits, and we were on our toes every day.

What area of ​​cinema have you struggled with, but where are you better now?

Writing a story is easier than converting it to a movie. Cinema being a visual medium, we have to be aware of how we frame each scene and the division of shots is something that took me a long time to figure out. When shooting a scene, we have to be aware of how these sequences start and end, and we have to be mentally prepared for how we are going to edit them. Knowing how to complete a shot – whether it’s a wide or close shot – is also important to ensure that the emotions in that scene are transferred to the next shot. It is a skill that cannot be taught, so we have to learn everything on our own.

What is your vision of current cinema?

The industry is more active than ever. And there is a significant influx of new players. Whether in terms of budget or content, we are now able to compete with Bollywood. Their reach alone is now greater. Our market must be enlarged.

What change do you want to see in Tamil cinema?

It would be great if more companies could get into the theater. Theaters in suburban and rural areas are more oriented towards commerce. They choose hero-based movies because they only have one screen. The advantage of companies that launch multiplexes is that even if they play the films of great heroes, they will also be able to accommodate independent and quirky films. I would also like to see more individuals go into production. Very few individual producers are currently active, and only some of them are listening to the synopsis and reading the script properly.

Who would be the cast and / or the dream team for your first project?

I wrote two screenplays and both are female films. I wrote them keeping in mind Radhika Madam and Madam Nayanthara. I don’t think anyone else would adapt these scripts as perfectly as they do.