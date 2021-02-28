Vanessa Bryant slams Kobe’s ‘vile’ dig at Evan Wood





Vanessa Bryant (pictured left), widowed wife of Kobe Bryant, slammed actress Evan Rachel Wood (pictured right) for her tweet hours after her husband’s death. (Getty Images) Vanessa Bryant has slammed actress Evan Rachel Wood for the Hollywood star’s tweet from almost a year ago when she called Kobe Bryant a “ rapist. ” Wood, known for her role in WestWorld, made a splash when she tweeted a few hours later Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna died in helicopter crash. ‘SHOCKING’: NBA stunned after veteran’s ‘disgusting’ racism allegation WOW: NBA player hit with huge ban for threatening pregnant woman “What happened is tragic. My heart is broken for the Kobe family,” she wrote on 01/26/2020. “He was a sports hero. He was also a rapist. And all of these truths can exist simultaneously.” Vanessa had not responded to the tweet until now after saying, “This has just been brought to my attention.” “Your callous, defamatory and slanderous fake tweet of 01/26/20 is vile and disturbing to say the least,” she wrote on a screenshot of the original tweet. Behavior like this is part of the reason innocent black men go to jail for crimes they didn’t commit. An accusation does not make someone guilty. Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks at Staples Center on December 29, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images) YOU DON’T KNOW THE FACTS OF THE CASE. She also posted the same message to producer Abigail Disney after her 1/29/2020 post: “This man was a rapist. Treat him.” Vanessa Bryant meets Evan Rachel Wood A 19-year-old Colorado hotel worker charged Kobe Bryant with sexual assault in 2003. The charges were dropped after the accuser refused to testify. The woman brought a civil action against Kobe Bryant, which was settled out of court in 2005. Wood triggered a swift reaction in 2020 following his tweet. Vanessa Bryant posted some of the supportive messages, including one from actress Kyla Pratt. “Evan. We met as kids and I grew up in the same industry as you and I’ve admired your work from afar over the past few years. On camera and off,” she wrote. “But that tweet? How the fuck do you dare?” Just last month, the NBA world came together to mourn the death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna 12 months after their deaths. Click here to sign up for our newsletter for all the latest breaking up stories in Australia and around the world.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos