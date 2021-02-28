



Image source: INSTAGRAM / PRABHAS Salaar: Prashanth Neel’s action saga starring Prabhas and Shruti Haasan to be released on April 14, 2022 Baahubali Prabhas actor’s next magnum opus Saalar, directed by KGF famous Prasnath Neel, is slated to hit screens on April 14, 2022. The film also stars Shruti Haasan. The film’s directors have announced the film’s release date with a new poster. Speaking to Twitter, the KGF director wrote: “Rebelling Worldwide #Salaar April 14, 2022. We look forward to celebrating with all of you.” Prabhas also took to his Instagram and wrote, “Glad to share the #SALAAR release date. April 14, 2022, see you in cinemas! ”. Previously, the film’s cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda took to his social media and announced that he had completed the first filming program in Hyderabad. He shared a black and white BTS image of the sets. Sharing the photo, Bhuvan Gowda wrote: “Climb a mountain. #SALAAR end of 1st program (sic).” This is a pan-Indian project and produced by Hombale Films. The southern star is said to be playing a violent character, which he hasn’t done so far in his films. Director Prashanth Neel is billed as one of the most immaculate action films ever made. Prabhas is working on acquiring an enhanced look for the role. “It’s a very exciting movie and my character is extremely violent, so it’s something that I haven’t really done before. It’s a pan-Indian movie and I can’t wait to be on them already. trays, “the 41-year-old former actor said in a statement. READ ALSO: Prabhas completes the first Salaar program of Prashanth Neel; view the photo Conversely, Prabhas will also be seen in Nag Ashwin’s multilingual sci-fi film starring Deepika Padukone, Om Raut’s screen adaptation of the epic Ramayana Adipurush, and the romantic drama Radhe Shyam, directed by Radha. Krishna Kumar.







