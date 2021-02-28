Saratoga Springs native’s first novel A scandal-stricken prep school coming-of-age story

Emily Layden, from Saratoga Springs whose first novel was recently published, comes from a family of word-makers.

Her father, Joe Layden, wrote over 30 books. Her uncle, Tim Layden, is a leading sports reporter for NBC and formerly for Sports Illustrated. Early in their careers, they both worked at the Daily Gazette and the Times Union.

Growing up, Layden often created stories with her cousin (Tims’ daughter), Kristen, who is a television writer.

We were little kids allowed to write plays and put them on for the family during vacations and family vacations, Layden said. Tale and fantasy and imagination [were] actively encouraged in our family.

After graduating from Saratoga Springs High School in 2007, she attended Stanford University and majored in American Studies, though she also took several creative writing courses. She continued to teach at private schools like Hebron Academy in Maine, as well as several others, most recently Albany Academy.

These experiences, in part, helped inform the setting for All Girls, which takes place in Atwater, a prestigious fictional prep school in New England. The novel, which was released earlier this month, follows nine young women as they navigate their relationships and ambitions amid a sexual misconduct scandal the school administration wants to keep silent.

Here, Layden discusses the novel and why she wanted to pay homage to the experience of being a teenager.

Q: Were you teaching when you wrote this book?

A: I was. So I would get up and write for an hour at 5 a.m. each morning before going to teach. I think for me that was just the only way to go. I also admire someone who could have sat for six hours on Saturday and Sunday and wrote the whole book that way. I think I work better in a methodical and disciplined manner.

Q: What were some of the challenges you encountered in describing or writing the story?

A: I think a challenge for any young or new writer is really to believe in yourself. It is a difficult thing. It seems very private and very vulnerable to give so much of yourself to your art and not really knowing if it’s legitimate or if it matters or if you are a “real writer”. Get up every day and make the choice to see this effort as intentional without knowing what was going to result from it. . . I think this is the hardest part.

Q: Why did you want to bring up a #MeToo topic, when the book unfolds before the movement goes viral?

A: I decided to write a book that paid homage to adolescence in all its depth and capacity. I think teenage girls are really remarkable and capable of immense empathy in a way that we don’t often give them, and I wanted to give them a voice and power and just the experience of being seen on my pages.

I think unfortunately many of the questions raised in my novel about power and consent, bodies and free will, are questions that are intrinsic to the majority as a young woman today. So I think a book on adolescence that omits some of these questions would be just incomplete.

Q: It’s interesting that you have so many narrators watching the story unfold. What made you want to include such a diverse cast?

A: Funny, I get asked this question all the time and the truth is, I’ve never seen it otherwise. I never envisioned this book as a single protagonist story because from the start there were just too many experiences I wanted to share and it felt unreasonable and unrealistic to load a single character with everything that I wanted to share. I wanted to say. I think the second part of this is that one of the things I’m trying to do in this book is portray a community, not just one person. . . I like this sense of the world or the place which is as much a character as humans.

Q: Regarding the setting, was there a school or teaching experience that influenced him the most?

A: Honestly no. The Atwater that is in my mind is distinct and specific. I have a little drawing of it on a legal pad that I made when I was describing it. He is certainly informed not only by my time in prep school, but by my childhood in northeast New England, where. . . you can throw a stone at the nearest preparatory school. So I have an idea of ​​what these places look and feel like. But I created my own world.

Q: When you have finished writing it, did any of your family members read it?

A: The thing I’ve learned since the book officially released to the world last week is that it’s so much easier to share your work with strangers than it is to share it with your family. I had really underestimated this.

My cousin, Kristen, has always been a reader of mine. She and her partner, who is also a writer, read drafts of this novel along the way.

Q: What was the publishing process like?

A: I have followed the traditional route of requests. You just sent a cold email to a group of agents with your pitch and sometimes with sample pages depending on their preferences. Then you wait for a response and they might request more pages. They could ask for it all. You might get a rejection. I had my agent, Lisa Grubka at Fletcher and Company, through this process. I’m so glad I did. Then I worked with her, maybe for about six weeks or so, on a series of revisions, and then she sold the book to St. Martin’s within 24 hours. I’m very lucky it worked this way.

Q: Are you working on other projects or even a follow-up to this one?

A: I’m not working on a sequel to All Girls at the moment but I’m working on a few other novels. One is a kind of multigenerational family story, as in the vein of [Celeste Ngs] Everything I never told you. Another is a book that’s really about exploring female ambition, yet another novel, but that’s thematically where I’m at.

Q: Now that you’re a full-time writer, how has your schedule changed?

A: This is such a fun question because everyone’s schedule is different than it normally would be right now. I think in many ways I was more productive when I was teaching as well. The reality of a lack of time requires a certain concentration. But I think what I’m trying to do and what’s important to do is show up for work almost every day.

I am a runner and the days off are important as a runner. You cannot or should not run every day, especially if you are prone to injury. You need to give your body time to recover. I try to make sure I take a day off or sometimes even a whole weekend from work to give myself space and perspective.

Q: What do you hope readers take away from All Girls?

A: I think in many ways, teenage girls animate our discourse and shape our culture. They tell us what’s cool, what music to listen to, what to wear, but they are rarely given credit for their personality. I hope this book reminds its readers that girls are whole, complex, and compelling humans.

Q: Is there anything else you want people to know about this?

A: A poem by Emily Dickinson serves as an epigraph and books. . . people tend to feel overwhelmed perhaps by Dickinson as if she was too obtuse. And I would just encourage people to come back to that epigraph after reading the book. I would advise anyone who reads any book with an epigraph to review this opening statement once they’re done because I think it unlocks after you’ve had the experience of reading the novel.

This Q&A has been edited slightly for clarity. All Girls is published by St. Martins Press and is available at local bookstores and online. For more information visit emilylayden.com.

