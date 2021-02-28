Radhika Apte on the importance of being ‘bold’ or ‘controversial’ for Bollywood career





Radhika Apte is one of the most critically acclaimed actors in India who has worked in films in Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali and English. She garnered praise for her supporting roles in three Bollywood films in 2015, including Badlapur, Hunterrr, and Manjhi: the man of the mountain. In one of Radhika Apte’s videos from the past, she was asked if daring or controversy is important in her Bollywood career. Learn more to know Apte’s response. Also Read: From “ Padman ” to “ Manjhi ”: All Time Radhika Apte Films Celebrated Indian Villages Radhika Apte’s responses to MissMalini‘s’ Stupid questions’ In an interview with MissMalini in 2019, she was asked if being bold and controversial was important to her career. She laughed when asked this question and said that it might be important to some people but it wasn’t important to her. In the same segment, he was asked how his “journey since Ek Prem Katha toilet at Bazaar“. Fit who had not worked Ek Prem Katha toilet stated that he had been asked this question on several occasions. She remembered the time she was in London on vacation and one of the Indian families asked her if she was acting in Prem Katha toilet? Apte revealed that she not only denied being in the movie, but also was not an actor to avoid the situation altogether. Also Read: Invisible Photo of the Day: Rare Childhood Photo of Radhika Apte with Dog Will Melt hearts Know the films and other works of Radhika Apte Radhika Apte started acting and made her film debut with a brief role in the Hindi fantasy film Vaah! Ho Toh Ais Lifee in 2005. Apte’s first leading role was in the Bengali social drama Antaheen in 2009. After a series of successful supporting roles in 2015, his main roles in independent films of 2016 Phobia and Dried gave him more success. She won the Best Actress award at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles Award for her role in Dried. In 2018, Apte starred in two Netflix productions including the thriller series Sacred games which starred Saif Ali Khan and Nawaauddin Sidique in the lead roles, and the horror miniseries Ghoul. She also starred in the anthology film by Anurag Kashyap Stories of lust in 2018 and was nominated at the 47th International Emmy Awards as Best Actress for her role as “Kalindi”. In the same year she worked in the Hindi biographical film Pad man alongside Akshay Kumar and Hindi black comedy Andhadhun alongside Ayushman Khurana and Tabu, both of which were commercially successful films. Apt made his directional debut with Sleepwalkers with Gulshan Devaiah and Shahana Goswami. The film was in competition at the Palm Springs International ShortFest 2020 in the Best Midnight Short category. Image source: Instagram by Radhika Apte Also read: Radhika Apte ‘Can’t Get Enough’ of Her Pet Dog; Said ‘only the snoring that I fall in love with’ Also Read: Radhika Apte Calls OTT ‘Most Convenient Platform’, Says ‘I Think It Has Worked Wonderfully’ Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Tune in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.







