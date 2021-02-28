Star reborn: sculptor Fife creates statue to pay tribute to actor Philip Seymour Hoffman in New York

He was one of the best actors of a generation and was renowned for playing misfits and troubled souls before his death at just 46.

Today, Philip Seymour Hoffman is to be immortalized in his hometown of New York City with a work of art created by one of Scotland’s greatest sculptors.

David Annand, known for his life-size bronzes and public art exhibited in Britain and Ireland, told the Sunday Post he was delighted to have received such a superb commission. He hopes the play will be completed later this year.

He said the idea for the play came from film producer James Declan Tobin, a close friend of the Hoffman family, who hopes the tribute will become a major attraction in New York City.

David, who works on the statue in his studio in Fife, said: James got in touch just under a year ago because he wanted to commission a memorial to Philip and we went from there. The Philips mothers family was from Ireland and I had a lot of work there including a tribute to Rory Gallagher in his hometown of Ballyshannon, and James identified me from that. He had an idea for a statue and we decided to go head first to see how it went.

We got approval and a copy of it was going to be featured with the Scottish Portrait Awards before things were put on hold because of Covid.

The full figure is approximately 110% life size. I have made various adjustments and hope they will be completed in a few months. James has been great to work with and it has been a truly superb commission as it has evolved.

David, who also sculpted a statue of comedians Billy Connolly and Chic Murray, which we revealed last month was in storage for over 10 years amid an ongoing planning feud, said: We want to capture Philip in the proper way. He’s sort of a chameleon in his films, so that’s been a challenge, but that’s what made him such a rewarding commission. It will be sunk this year and then we can consider exporting it to the United States.

Hoffman, a character actor who won a series of awards including the Oscar for Best Actor for the title role in the 2005 film Capote, was in high demand for his versatility, but made a name for himself playing offbeat types.

His credits also include Almost Famous, in which he plays music critic Lester Bangs, as well as Moneyball and the Hunger Games series. A father of three, he had been sober for 23 years before relapsing into drug abuse in 2013. He died of an overdose a year later.

Producer Tobin, who was originally from Waterford, Ireland but moved to the United States in the 1990s, said: I got to know the family through brother Phils Gordy a few years ago and became friend with their mother Marilyn, a remarkable woman who raised her children then retrained as a lawyer and became a judge. His grandparents were from Cork, and although I am somewhat of a more recent immigrant, we share that bond.

Phils’ death was a terrible time for them, but his career and accomplishments have been a source of great pride and comfort for his family. After his death there was a lot of shock, but I didn’t want the silence to prevail eventually.

I started looking for a sculptor outside of the US and was drawn to Rory Gallagher’s Davids work and got in touch. He has to be one of the best sculptors in Europe and is a perfect fit for what I’m trying to do.

Phil really left his mark and I thought it would be great if we could bring him back to his family and reunite with the people of New York.

This is the first American statue of Davids and it was a privilege to work with him. We are looking for a home for this in New York and it would be a fitting tribute to Phil if he could become a landmark in the city.