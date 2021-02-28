It’s surreal now to think how surreal it all sounded 2011. Wow, visibly astonished Trent Reznor said in front of a crowd of Hollywood’s greatest directors and actors at THEs Kodak Theater. Is this really happening? he asked, the source of his surprise firmly in his hands. Moments earlier, Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman had opened an envelope and revealed that Trent and his collaborator Atticus Ross had beaten revered like Hans Zimmer and Alexandre Desplat to win the Music category (Original Score) for The Social Network’s soundtrack at the 2011 Oscars. To be standing here in this business is humbling and flattering beyond words, Trent has continued to hold his shiny new award. At the time, his shocked reaction made perfect sense. For those who had followed his career from his boisterous and groundbreaking beginnings, it was truly strange to see the man who once delivered industrial roadblocks like Happiness In Slavery in a tuxedo, looking much more like Bond than bondage.

It is worth repeating this incongruity because now, in 2021, it becomes more and more difficult to imagine a prestigious film or TV ceremony that never took place without Trent and Atticus. Over the past decade, the duo have established themselves as two of the world’s most accomplished and in-demand composers. Consider this for a moment: if they score the highest scoring at this year’s Oscars, one of the other prospects they’ve beaten will be themselves. Not only are Trent and Atticus ready for their work on David Finchers Mank and Pete Docters Pixar’s Soul movie (which they co-branded with Jon Batiste), but they’re, rightfully, in the same double-trouble position. this year at the Golden Globes. The question is not is this really happening? but rather, how did it happen?

While it’s possible to view Trent and Atticus’ decisive success with The Social Network as a case of (literally) high scores on their first attempt, it’s also somewhat misleading. For more than two decades earlier, the music of Nine Inch Nails had attacked not only the charts, but a variety of other mediums as well. There has, it seems, always been something about Trents Sonics, its majestic ability to veer between soul-gnawing fragility and ear canal annihilating aggression that made it perfectly prepared for the cinema and TV. In 1994, Trent was compiling the soundtrack to Oliver Stones’ controversial film, Natural Born Killers, contributing to both the novelty and the revival. NIN music. In 1996, he unveiled his pant-browning score for the first-person shooter Quake, before re-entering the Hollywood orbit the following year producing the David Lynchs soundtrack Lost Highway. Even when Trent wasn’t explicitly doing the soundtrack for a project, the music for Nine Inch Nails was working overtime to make certain films feel great. 2009The Terminator Salvation may have disappointed fans, but its menacing trailer on The Day The World Went Away strains was a preview of everything that could and should have been. As tempting as it is to watch the past decade mark the rise of Oscar winner Trent Reznor, in truth, the surprise isn’t that he started scoring a full movie in 2010is that he did not do it earlier. What remains so impressive isn’t just that Trent and Atticus achieved such success in Hollywood, it’s also how they infiltrated him. Just like they did in the music industry, they conquered it on their own terms. Trent and Atticus have brought their own elegant, quirky, atonal cachet to Hollywood. There are a lot of composers who excel at channeling beautifully dissonant scores Thomas Newman, looked at you, mate, but Trent and Atticus is a mark they can identify with. But while their scores provided the perfect foil for dark materials, such as David Finchers Gone Girl and The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, Peter Bergs Patriots Day or HBOs Watchmen, it’s a testament to their skill that over the past few years their sound has acted as a magnet for movies outside of this obscure mission, like Mid90s. The irrefutable proof of this came when they recorded Pixars 2020 Soul movie and reduced a lot to tears in the process.

What Trent and Atticus gave the movie and TV the world therefore goes without saying. But what he returned to the pair is less regarded. When it came to scoring exciting Ken Burns tenAn hour-long documentary on Vietnam, it opened up whole new ways of approaching music. Ken sent us a list of words that we started to build stuff and sort of mindset on, Atticus told K! back in 2017. There would be an evocative list that Ken wrote that we worked on, creating pieces that evoke those emotions that he described. It didn’t mark the photo, Trent said of the gargantuan scoring task they had completed. I mostly asked Ken, Could you come up with a list of emotional themes you need? He gave me a really interesting list of things that were great as a songwriter [to work with] for us it was a dream come true. All of this had incredible side effects for its creators. We were very lucky to have been able to do other creative things in a slightly different way working on film scores and everything that makes it exciting, Trent told us in 2017. What we’ve learned from working with other people on more soundtrack / score type stuff is that you’re part of a team and helping tell a story, you’re not the one. only storyteller. It’s an interesting way to work, and it can complement what we do when we have subsequently been released and able to do whatever we want. We work fast, and the way we often work is another ongoing project, Atticus agreed. You can work on Nine Inch Nails for, say, a week or two weeks and give it 100 percent, but at some point it worked to change the mindset and dig into something else. It’s just a balance. This way nothing ever feels tired, it makes you feel energized.

It seems no coincidence that some of the music of Trent and Atticus’ last days in the movies and NIN was among their most expressive and experimental. Many collective eyebrows rose in surprise when Nine Inch Nails incorporated the saxophone on 2018s Bad Witch, but that was nothing compared to the big band work the couple brought up on Finchers Mank. Trent said he fell asleep listening to foxtrot music, Atticus meanwhile told Variety how they struggled to meet David Finchers’ edict to make the music. its drunk. It’s amazing to think that the same people behind Year Zeros Survivalism also wrote Manks A Fools Paradise. All of this amounts to an exciting addition not only to the soundtrack world, but to their own discography as well. The point is, you can’t talk about the masterpieces of Trent and Atticus without including the tender Hand Covers Bruise (The Social Network), the Twin Peaksian strains of Like Home (Gone Girl), or the exacting grace of Epiphany. (Drunk). Atticus and Trent conquered Hollywood the same way they did the music industry. By being themselves. Read this next:

Posted on February 28, 2021, 12:00 p.m.

