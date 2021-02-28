Today’s list of famous birthdays for February 28, 2021 includes celebrities Jason Aldean, Ali Larter





Top celebrity birthdays February 28, 2021 Birthday wishes go out to Jason Aldean, Ali Larter and all the other celebrities with birthdays today. Check out our slideshow below to see photos of famous people being one year older on February 28, and learn an interesting fact about each one. Actors Gavin MacLeod, right, and Georgia Engel take part in a panel discussion on the PBS special “Betty White: First Lady of Television” during the Television Critics Association’s 2018 Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton, the Tuesday, July 31, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP)Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP Actor Gavin Macleod turns 90 Fun fact: In addition to The Love Boat, Gavin was a longtime player on both McHales Navy and The Mary Tyler Moore Show Actors Lauren Graham, Kelly Bishop and Edward Hermann attend “Becky Shaw” opening night on January 8, 2009 in New York City. (AP Photo / Charles Sykes)ASSOCIATED PRESS Actress Kelly Bishop turns 77 Fun fact: won a Tony Award in 1976 for his role in A Chorus Line Bernadette Peters attends the “Girl From The North Country” Broadway opening night at Belasco Theater on Thursday, March 5, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Greg Allen / Invision / AP)Greg Allen / Invision / AP Actress Bernadette Peters turns 73 Fun fact: once dated Steve Martin Actor Gilbert Gottfried, right, and actress Laraine Newman attend the Tribeca Film Festival opening night world premiere of “Love, Gilda” at Beacon Theater on Wednesday, April 18, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini / Invision / AP)Evan Agostini / Invision / AP Actor Gilbert Gottfried turns 66 Fun fact: Iago voiced the voice in the animated version of Disney Aladdin John Turturro and Winona Ryder attends HBO’s “The Plot Against America” ​​Premiere at Florence Gould Hall on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez / Invision / AP)Jason Mendez / Invision / AP Actor John Turturro turns 64 Fun fact: had a small uncredited role in Raging Bull which was his first feature film Ali Larter attends the Los Angeles premiere of “Super Troopers 2” at ArcLight Hollywood on Wednesday April 11, 2018 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP)Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP Actress Ali Larter turns 45 Fun fact: is married to actor Hayes MacArthur Jason Aldean poses in the press room with the Dick Clark Artist of the Decade Award during the 54th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday April 7, 2019 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP)Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP Country singer Jason Aldean turns 44 Fun fact: Was named ACM Artist of the Year 3 years in a row Quinn Shephard, left, Bella Thorne, right, and Patrick Schwarzenegger attend a screening of “Midnight Sun” hosted by The Cinema Society at The Landmark at 57 West on Thursday, March 22, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Charles Sykes / Invision / AP)Charles Sykes / Invision / AP Actress Quinn Shephard turns 26 Fun Fact: Wrote, Directed & Appeared In The Movie Blame More celebrities with birthdays today Singer Sam the Sham is 84 years old. Actor-director-dancer Tommy Tune is 82 years old. Actor Frank Bonner (WKRP in Cincinnati) is 79 years old. Actor Stephanie Beacham (Beverly Hills, 90210, SeaQuest DSV) is 74 years old. Writer-director Mike Figgis is 73 years old. . Actor Mercedes Ruehl is 73 years old. Actor Ilene Graff (M. Belvedere) is 72 years old. The B-52s singer Cindy Wilson is 64. Actor Rae Dawn Chong (The Color Purple) is 60 years old. Actor Maxine Bahns (The Brothers McMullen) is 52. Actor Robert Sean Leonard (House, MD) is 52 years old. Train singer Pat Monahan is 52 years old. Author Lemony Snicket (aka Daniel Handler) is 51 years old. Actor Tasha Smith (Empire) is 50 years old. Actor Rory Cochrane (24, CSI: Miami) is 49. Actor Geoffrey Arend (Madam Secretary) is 43 years old. Actor Melanie Chandra (Code Black) is 37 years old. Actor Michelle Horn (Family Law, Strong Medicine) is 34 years old. Actor True OBrien (Days of Our Lives) is 27 years old. Actor Madisen Beaty (The Fosters) is 26. Actor Bobbe J. Thompson (The Tracy Morgan Show) is 25. Other popular or historic birthdays on February 28 Bugsy Siegel, gangster Zero Mostel, actor Frank Gehry, architect (92) Mario Andretti, racing driver (81) with The Associated Press and HistoryOrb.com Past Celebrity Fun Facts (Associated Press) Fun facts about celebrities Gal gadot Emilia clarke Sophie turner Jason momoa Danielle Fishel and the cast of Boy Meets World Chris Hemsworth Amanda Seyfried Kat dennings Robert Downey Jr. Alyson hannigan Tiffani Amber Thiessen Miley Cyrus Emma Stone Seth MacFarlane Mark Hamill Jennifer Lawrence and Mila Kunis David Hasselhoff Lindsay Lohan Natalie Portman George clooney Sarah Michelle Gellar Emma watson Alec baldwin Jenna fischer Kate mara Jennifer aniston Alan alda Betty white Dave matthews Danica McKellar Taylor Swift Britney spears Bill nye Scarlett johansson Rachel McAdams Demi Moore Julia robert A look at lists of fun facts about previous movies and TV (Associated Press) Fun facts about movies and TV and more In memory: Celebrities who died in 2020 | 2019 | 2018 15 celebrities who appeared on Saved By the Bell 10 famous directors who shot episodes of The Office 15 fun facts about The Office The Royal Family: Who’s Next on the British Throne? 30 celebrities invited to The Office 88 celebrities born in Canada Oscar host since 1989 25 fun facts about friends | 25 celebrities who appeared on Friends 25 actors you didn’t know were on Game of Thrones 25 actors you didn’t know appeared in Boy Meets World The MCU timeline: from Iron Man to Avengers: Endgame 20 fun facts about the Phantom Menace for its 20th anniversary 15 fun facts about Napoleon Dynamite to celebrate his 15th birthday 20 fun facts about actually love Relive your childhood with these 120 Hanna-Barbera cartoons Fun facts about the Big Lebowski and 20 more movies that turn 20 in 2018 Fun facts about I know what you did last summer for her 20th birthday Celebrate Dirty Dancing Turning 30 With These Fun Facts 20 fun facts about Scream for its 20th anniversary Romeo + Juliet turns 20: where are they now Want to see more celebrity birthdays as well as other fun stuff? Follow me on Facebook for the latest news by clicking the Like button below.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos