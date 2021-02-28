Amitabh Bachchan hints at surgery

Bombay: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan said he suffered from a “medical condition” for which he had to undergo surgery.

It is not known if the medical procedure is completed.

In a cryptic one-line post to his personal blog, the 78-year-old actor provided an update to his fans and followers.

“health condition .. surgery .. cannot write (sic)” wrote Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday.

The actor recently shared details of projects his family members – wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan – are currently working on.

Amitabh Bachchan had also said he would soon start filming for the next film by filmmaker Vikas Bahl.

The screen icon was last seen in Shoojit Sircar’s ‘Gulabo Sitabo’, which had a digital first last year following the coronavirus-induced shutdown.

One of the busiest stars in the Hindi film industry, Amitabh Bachchan recently shot for “MayDay”, directed by and starring Ajay Devgan.

The veteran actor, who regularly keeps in touch with his supporters whom he calls his ‘extended family’ via social media, was also one of the first figures in Indian cinema to be diagnosed with coronavirus in the year last.

Amitabh Bachchan, along with Abhishek Bachchan, 45, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, 47, tested positive for COVID-19 in July 2020. Her granddaughter, Aaradhya (nine) had also contracted the virus.

They were admitted to a private hospital here for treatment and were later discharged.

Amitabh Bachchan will soon be seen in the sports drama “Jhund”, directed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, which will make its theatrical debut on June 18. Its other release of the year, “Chehre”, hits theaters on April 30.

