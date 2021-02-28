Coronation Street actor dies at 85





Johnny Briggs attends the Royal Television Society Awards. (Photo by Yui Mok / PA Images via Getty Images) Veteran Coronation Street Star Johnny Briggs, famous for playing Ken Barlow’s rival Mike Baldwin, has died aged 85. Briggs has appeared in over 2,000 episodes of Coronation Street over the course of 30 years, and has been involved in many of the most famous soap scenarios. Read more: Coronation Street honors actor Deirdre Anne Kirkbride In one declaration, the actor’s family confirmed he died Sunday morning after battling an illness. They said: It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, Johnny Briggs. He passed away peacefully this morning after a long illness, with his family by his side. He was 85 years old. We politely ask for privacy at this time, so that we can quietly cry as a family and remember the wonderful times we had with him. Thank you. ‘Coronation Street’ stars Johnny Briggs (Mike Baldwin), Amanda Barrie (Alma Baldwin) and William Roache (Ken Barlow), pictured in December 1991. (Photo by Nigel Wright / Mirrorpix / Getty Images) Briggs joined the ITV soap opera as market trader turned clothing entrepreneur Mike Baldwin in 1976. The womanizer character got into a high profile affair with Deirdre Barlow in the 1980s, but Deirdre ultimately chose to stay with her husband Ken Barlow. Read more: Name these British soaps from just three characters Mike was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2005 and died a year later in the arms of his former love rival Ken, after suffering a heart attack on the streets. Briggs briefly reprized the iconic role in 2012, appearing as a ghost as part of a special sketch for the ITV charity fundraiser Text from Santa Claus. Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan and Corrie Actors Tracie Bennett, Antony Cotton and Samia Longchambon were among the celebrities who paid tribute to Briggs on social media. My darling Johnny. I’ll see you when it’s time. We laughed a lot, nastily. Thank you for being a friend and ridiculously kind for showing me the ropes when I was just starting out.

RIP Johnny Briggs.

pic.twitter.com/CYjz7YI7ph – @OfficialTracieBennett (@OfficialTracieB) February 28, 2021 #Rest in peace Johnny Briggs. Really sorry to hear the sad news. I have good memories of working with Johnny, he was such a lovely man – Samia Longchambon (@realsamia) February 28, 2021 Johnny Briggs was a complex character, on and off screen, and we all loved him. I feel lucky to have had the chance to work with him in the factory. I am and always will be a Baldwins Casual. Night night Mr. Baldwin, I left you a bottle of scotch in the filing cabinet … pic.twitter.com/eyo7e9Km9r – Antony Cotton (@antonycotton) February 28, 2021 Before joining Corrie, Briggs appeared in numerous British comedy films throughout the 1960s, including the Norman Wisdom comedy A point in time and many Continue movies. The story continues In his later years he divided his time between an apartment in Portishead, Somerset and a house in Florida. Briggs has married twice and has six children. He obtained an MBE in 2007. Watch: the latest news from Coronation Street







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos