Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu posts video from Maldives vacation





In the video, the actress looks stunning in a pure white ensemble and we also get a glimpse of the beautiful places in the Maldives. She captioned the video as follows: “Island lifeY # onewithnature @stregismaldives (sic)”. By | Posted: 2:16 p.m. 3:11 p.m.

Mumbai, February 28 (IANS)Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu and her husband, actor Karan Singh Grover, are back from their refreshing vacation in the Maldives, but continue to treat their fans with photos from their trip. On Sunday, Bipasha posted a video of his bike on the property where they were staying in the Maldives, on Instagram. In the video, the actress looks stunning in a pure white ensemble and we also get a glimpse of the beautiful places in the Maldives. She captioned the video as follows: “Island lifeY # onewithnature @stregismaldives (sic)”. The couple recently traveled to the Maldives to celebrate Karan’s birthday. Bipasha and Karan have kept their fans informed of their whereabouts by posting photos and videos from their trip. In another video, posted by the actress, Bipasha gave her fans a tour of the luxurious suite where the couple was staying. Bipasha and Karan worked together in the movie Alone and tied the knot a year later in April 2016. On the job front, the couple were seen in the suspenseful web series Dangerous, which also starred Suyyash Rai, Natasha Suri, Sonali Raut and Nitin Arora.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos