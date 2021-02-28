Coronation Street actor Johnny Briggs dies aged 85 | Coronation Street





Coronation Street actor Johnny Briggs, who played Mike Baldwin on the ITV soap for 30 years, has died, his family has said. Briggs, who also appeared in several Carry On films, was 85 years old. In a statement released on Sunday, his family said: It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our father, Johnny Briggs. He passed away peacefully this morning after a long illness, with his family by his side. He was 85 years old. We politely ask for privacy at this time, so that we can quietly mourn as a family and remember the wonderful times we had with him. For three decades Briggs was a fixture on Coronation Street, starting with his character arriving in Weatherfield in 1976 from his London market stall. Over the years, Baldwin, the outspoken boss of a larger-than-life clothing factory, rose to fame for his streak of girlfriends and his long-standing feud with rival Ken Barlow. He once had an affair with Barlows ‘third wife, Deirdre, and eventually married Barlows’ daughter, Susan. Johnny Briggs as Mike Baldwin in Coronation Street. Photograph: ITV / Rex / Shutterstock Briggs decided to quit the show to spend more time with his family and play golf in Florida, but initially wanted to celebrate his 30th birthday. His exit script involved his character being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, with Briggs being acclaimed for his sensitive portrayal of the Baldwins’ decline. Over 12 million viewers watched Baldwins 2006 from Coronation Street, as he died in Ken Barlow’s arms after a heart attack. ITV1 also projected a tribute to him when he left the program in recognition of his popularity. The following year, Briggs received an MBE. Antony Cotton, who plays Sean Tully, who worked at the Baldwins factory in Coronation Street, tweeted: Johnny Briggs was a complex character, on and off screen, and we all loved him. I feel lucky to have had the chance to work with him in the factory. I am and always will be a Baldwins Casual. Night night Mr. Baldwin, I left you a bottle of scotch in the filing cabinet. Another Corrie co-star Samia Longchambon, who plays Maria Connor, tweeted: Rest In Peace Johnny Briggs. Really sorry to hear the sad news. I have fond memories of working with Johnny, he was such a lovely man. Briggs with Jeanette Wild (Dawn Perks) and Julie Goodyear (Bet Lynch) in Coronation Street in 1977. Photograph: ITV / Rex / Shutterstock Former Coronation Street writer Phil Ford wrote: Very, very sad to hear that actor Johnny Briggs has passed away. I knew him during my stay on Corrie. Lots of discussion at lunchtime. Lots of smiles. Briggss’s career began after landing a place at the prestigious Italia Conti Stage Academy, among his classmates Nanette Newman and Anthony Newley. He appeared in the 1948 film Quartet, along with George Cole and Joan Collins, making his television debut in The Younger Generation, a series of plays also starring John Thaw. During his career, he also worked with Dirk Bogarde and Sir Laurence Olivier.

