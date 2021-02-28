Golden Globes Kickstart Hollywood Awards Season During Pandemic

Hollywood’s awards season kicks off Sunday at very different Golden Globes, with a mostly virtual ceremony meant to boost or dash the Oscar hopes of early pioneers like “Nomadland” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”

Usually a casual, star-packed party that draws Tinseltown’s biggest names to a Beverly Hills hotel ballroom, this Pandemic Edition will air from two scaled-down venues in California and New York City, with frontline and essential workers among the few present. .

Deprived of their usual glamor, the Globes – which also honor the best in television – remain a coveted award and a leading source of momentum as the Oscars approach, which has been postponed this year. to April.

“Nomadland,” Chloe Zhao’s hymn to an older and marginalized generation of Americans roaming the West in dilapidated vans, has long been considered one of the favorites for the Globes’ top prize.

But it will face fierce competition from Aaron Sorkin’s “Chicago 7”, a courtroom drama about the city’s anti-war riots in 1968 with a tantalizing set including Mark Rylance, Eddie Redmayne and Sacha Baron. Cohen.

Both films are fueled by their current themes of protest and unemployment.

“I think that’s the most likely between them,” said Scott Feinberg, Hollywood Reporter awards columnist.

“And then the spoiler, if anything came out of left field, would probably be ‘Promising Young Woman’, which is unlike anything else in recent memory.”

Her star Carey Mulligan – playing a revenge seeker who hides in bars, feigning drunkenness to trick men into revealing their own misogyny – is cited by many to earn Best Actress.

She will have to push back the grounded and nuanced turn of Frances McDormand alongside a cast of non-actors in “Nomadland” and Viola Davis’ portrayal of a legendary 1920s crooner in “My Rainey’s Black Bottom”.

– ‘Difficult to resist’ –

Other films in the running for Best Drama, the final and most prestigious award of the night, are “Mank” – David Fincher’s ode to “Citizen Kane,” which topped the overall standings with six – and “The Father “with Anthony Hopkins.

Hopkins, who has never won a competitive Globe despite seven previous nominations, has been showered with praise for his heartbreaking portrayal of the onset of dementia.

But he faces sentimental favorite Chadwick Boseman, the star of the “Black Panther” who died last August of cancer at age 43.

Boseman is nominated for his kinetic performance as a tragic young trumpeter opposite Davis in “My Rainey”.

“That’s his best part, and the backstory is that he knew it might be his last performance – so it’s hard to resist,” said Tim Gray, editor of the Variety Awards.

The race will be closely watched by groups such as Time’s Up, which this week criticized the Globes-winning Hollywood Foreign Press Association for not admitting a single black member.

“Old news. New energy. #TimesUpGlobes,” Black director Ava DuVernay tweeted.

The HFPA issued a statement recognizing the need to “bring in black members, as well as members from other under-represented backgrounds.”

– ‘Two white guys’ –

The organization voted for one woman as best director – and has only nominated five women in the category before this year – but “Nomadland” director Zhao could turn that around.

The race to emulate Barbra Streisand’s 1984 victory for “Yentl” has two other contenders: Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”) and Regina King (“One Night in Miami”).

“It’s a year where women have strong movies… that’s good news and deserves it,” said Pete Hammond, Deadline Awards columnist.

“But we’ll see how it goes – in the end David Fincher and Aaron Sorkin, two whites, could win.”

Unlike the Oscars, the Globes have divided most film categories into drama and “musical or comedy”, with Baron Cohen’s “Borat” sequel and the Disney + movie of the hit musical “Hamilton” leading the latter. areas.

Baron Cohen also has a Best Supporting Actor for “Chicago 7,” while the Globes are awarding “Hamilton” its best film to cinema honors after the Oscars declared the recording of Broadway shows ineligible.

– ‘Notice to Oscar voters’ –

The public and the A-List nominees are expected to largely stay at home, accepting the awards by video link – similar to the format of the widely acclaimed September Emmys.

Comedian Tina Fey has said that she and co-host Amy Poehler – who will be on opposite coasts – want to make the night “a fun hangout for people back home.”

“This doesn’t seem like a place for political jokes,” Fey said in a podcast hosted by journalist Jill Rappaport.

“The Life Ahead” director Edoardo Ponti told AFP he would watch from his California home, while his mother and grand dame Sophia Loren remain in Switzerland.

“As soon as I know something, no matter what, I let him know,” Ponti said.

Their film is in competition for Best Foreign Language Feature, in a category featuring acclaimed Korean-American family drama “Minari”, which is considered by some to be an outside Oscar nominee.

The Globes ceremony takes place just five days before the Oscars vote begins.

“These wins will be fresh,” Gray said.

“If you win a Golden Globe … that’s Oscar voter advice – you better see this movie before you vote, because it’s worth watching.”

