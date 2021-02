Poldark actor accepted Deliveroo job after work stoppage under Covid | Poldark

Poldark actor Richard Harrington has revealed how he got a job as a takeout delivery driver after being left out of the lockdown. The 45-year-old, who also appeared in Hinterland, The Crown and Gangs of London, said he took the job in the capital last year after spring and summer plans were canceled in due to the pandemic. He told BBC Wales: I did nothing at all between March and September. I found a job with Deliveroo. I went around my bike to give take out food to people in London. I’m generally pretty fit but the first lock turned into a lock-in. So I was very grateful to be able to get on my bike every day. Harrington and his partner, actor Hannah Daniel, are expecting their second child later this year. Its experience mirrors that of many other players during the pandemic, with the creative industries among the hardest hit. Equity, which represents people working in the arts, estimates that 40% of its members have received no financial support from governments in terms of leaves or grants for the self-employed. They were forced into universal credit or worked outside of industry. Anna-Jane Casey, who has appeared on West End shows including Chicago and Billy Elliot, and her husband, Graham MacDuff, also an actor, were forced to look for work when theaters closed in March last year . They used the last of their savings to buy a used 3,000 Vauxhall Vivaro pickup truck and began making deliveries to Kent for a courier company in June. In December of last year, former Coronation Street and Emmerdale actor Bill Ward, says BristolLive he had been working around 30 hours a week as a delivery driver for Tesco since the end of May. The father-of-two was touring the Glee Club before the first nationwide lockdown ended production. Last month Asa Elliot, who appeared on the ITV sitcom Benidorm between 2010 and 2014, told BBC Look North he worked as an Asda delivery man since July of last year. Elliot was singing on cruise ships before the virus hit. Paul Fleming, general secretary of Equitys, said the struggles of actors and others employed in the arts would likely lead to an increasingly elitist creative industry, as those who are struggling and forced to work in the arts other sectors are more likely to work. -class background or marginalized groups.

