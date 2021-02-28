Coronation Street: Actor Johnny Briggs who played Mike Baldwin dies after long illness | Ents & Arts News

Coronation Street actor Johnny Briggs, who played Mike Baldwin in the long series, has died after a long illness confirmed by his family.

In a statement, his family said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, Johnny Briggs.

“He passed away peacefully this morning after a long illness, with his family by his side. He was 85 years old.

Picture:

The long-standing feud between characters Mike Baldwin and Ken Barlow was legendary



“We are politely asking for confidentiality at this time, so that we can quietly mourn as a family and remember the wonderful times we had with him. Thank you.”

Tributes quickly poured in from Coronation Street colleagues, looking back on their time working with the star.

William Roache – who has starred on the soap opera since its very first episode in 1960 – said in a statement to the PA News Agency: “Sorry to hear from Johnny.

“Mike Baldwin and Ken Barlow were great enemies for many years, but as an actor Johnny was impeccable, always good, and I was lucky enough to work with him for so many years. a strong character who will be sorely missed.

Learn more about Coronation Street

“I send my love to Johnny on his trip and everyone who will miss him, he was an iconic character on Coronation Street. I love you Johnny! X”

I’m sorry to hear that Johnny Briggs has passed away. We did a lot of scs together. I remember he took the battersbys for lunch on our first week of filming – great memories @itvcorrie xxx – Jane Danson (@RealJaneDanson) February 28, 2021

Calling Briggs “a complex character, on and off screen,” Antony Cotton, who plays Sean Tully, wrote on Twitter: “We all loved him. I’m lucky I was lucky enough to work with him in the factory. I am and always will be. be, a Baldwin’s Casual. Night to night Mr. Baldwin, I left you a bottle of scotch in the filing cabinet … “

Helen Worth, who plays Gail Platt, said: “I am so sorry to hear the sad news. I have many happy memories of working with Johnny. He was one of the most memorable characters on the streets.”

Calling him a ‘great friend,’ Sue Nicholls, Audrey Roberts of the street, told PA: “I watched the classic Coronation Street recently and it made me realize how really great an actor he was.

“He played the part of Mike Baldwin so well that, despite all his dodging and dives, you were always on his side. Although he left the show 15 years ago, he will still be on the Street. and its history. “

The entire Coronation Street family is deeply saddened by the death of Johnny Briggs. As Mike Baldwin, he was truly one of the most iconic characters The Street had ever known. We extend our condolences to Johnny’s family. pic.twitter.com/6aYuEaEXse – Coronation Street (@itvcorrie) February 28, 2021

John Whiston, managing director of continuing drama and head of ITV in the north, said he was speaking on behalf of “the whole Coronation Street family,” praising Briggs’ talent as an actor.

He wrote: “For years Johnny was at the center of the show, playing the role of Mike Baldwin and bringing tremendous energy, drive, professionalism and credibility to the role.

“When Mike Baldwin was in a scene it was very difficult to watch someone else. And it was this charisma that made him irresistible to the women of Coronation Street and to viewers. He was truly one of the most iconic characters on the streets. never known. “

Picture:

Briggs starred in Corrie as Mike Baldwin from 1976 to 2006



Famous for his role as Mike Baldwin in the ITV drama, his on-screen feud with character Ken Barlow was an ongoing intrigue during his 30 years on the cobblestones.

Briggs’ portrayal of the sometimes unscrupulous underwear factory boss earned him both an MBE and a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2006 British Soap Awards.

Cockney Baldwin’s chancer had started life as a market stall owner in 1976, but once Briggs established the role he quickly took possession of the Street Factory (now Underworld) and became one of the most famous soap figures.

Picture:

Mike and Deirdre’s affair made a lot of noise on the streets at the time



Often at the heart of some of Corrie’s greatest stories, a 1983 episode where a love triangle between Briggs, Barlow, and longtime colleague Deirdre (Anne Kirkbride) came to the head, was the highest rated episode of the series at the time.

The influence of the show was so great that the words “Ken and Deirdre reunited. Ken 1 – Mike 0” were announced on the notice board during a Manchester United v Arsenal game at Old Trafford at the time. .

The resident ladies of the street, Baldwin married four times and had around 25 girlfriends during his time on the soap opera.

Briggs’ character ultimately concluded his stay in Corrie with a script that saw him diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, filming his last scenes in 2006.

After appearing in 2,349 episodes, Briggs – who had said his decision to leave was due to the “busy schedule” and his desire to spend more time with his family – played out his final moments as Baldwin alongside the onscreen enemy Barlow, dying in his arms from a heart attack.

Thanks to the soap stories’ ability to stretch reality somewhat, Briggs got one more chance to reprise his role in the 2012 charity special, playing the ghost of Baldwin, back from the dead.

Despite being one of the show’s most iconic stars, Briggs once credited the soap pub, the Rovers Return, with the real stage thief.

He said at Coronation Street’s 50th anniversary in 2010: “The real strength of the street is that there is no star. The star of the show is the Rovers. People come and go and the show goes on. “

Five years later, he led the tributes to actress Kirkbride after her death after four decades on the soap opera, claiming she “was worth an Oscar”.

Picture:

Brigg’s said her colleague Corrie, Anne Kirkbride (C), “ was worth an Oscar ”. Pic: ITV



Born in Battersea, London on September 5, 1935, Briggs won a scholarship to train at the Italia Conti Academy drama school at the age of 12.

He became a conductor at the Windmill Theater before serving his national service in Germany with the Royal Tank Regiment. He subsequently joined the High Wycombe Repertory Company.

Briggs went on to win roles on stage and in films, alongside Norman Wisdom, Dirk Bogarde, Tommy Steele, Benny Hill and Dick Emery.

Other TV roles before becoming a Coronation Street fixture included Crossroads, The Saint, and The Persuaders! He also starred in several of Carry On’s films

Picture:

Briggs in Carry On Laughing with actress Joan Sims in 1975



Although he announced his retirement from the theater world in 2006, Briggs continued to star in Agatha Christie’s Marple and Holby City, as well as a stint from Christmas panto to Cinderella at the Manchester Opera in 2007. .

Appearances at Echo Beach followed in 2008, and in 2009 he took his last onscreen role in an episode of Doctors.

An avid golfer who divides his time between Somerset and Florida, Briggs leaves behind six children from his two previous marriages.