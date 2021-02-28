BigInterview! Ali Fazal on racial discrimination in Hollywood: there is systematic racism; this is something we are used to | Hindi movie news

With one foot in Bollywood and the other in Hollywood, Ali Fazal had the best of both worlds. After making his debut in Rajkumar Hiranis 3 Idiots, there has been no looking back for the actor. Ahead of his next big Hollywood outing, Death on the Nile starring Gal Gadot, ETimes grabbed the actor for an exclusive interview. In a freewheeling conversation, Ali recounted how his mother unwittingly prepared him for the big screen, his time in Hollywood and his trip to Bollywood movies. Excerpts

Would it be wrong to say that 2020 has been bittersweet for you? You suffered a loss on a personal level, but professionally you were on a roll …

I guess that might be the go-to word. It has been introspective. I mean we’re all grappling with the bigger problem; the world has also suffered greatly.

How did your showbiz journey start?

It happened purely by accident; I didn’t plan it that way. My life was normal; I was a science student and I was studying at a boarding school. I wanted to be a pilot, then I wanted to be a doctor. I was in grade 11 or 12 when I broke my arm, before that I played basketball, hockey and short put a lot. It was then that I experienced performing or playing any genre. I did a Shakespearean play The Tempest. Then I came to Bombay for college. I was still studying economics, but somewhere this seed was already sown.



My mother was a painter; I only knew about it. Only five years ago, I learned that she was also a popular stage name at Aligarh Muslim University. She had never told me about it. These are his little secrets that I learned later. That somewhere, I think, reassured me.

It has been interesting for me. I like the way it started. I made the scene then I made my first film which unfortunately never saw the light of day. Then 3 idiots came along, which was still during my college years. Then I did the others. Shah Rukh Khan was producing my first big movie but it also bombed. Then Fukrey arrived. Slowly, some time later, my trip to Hollywood began.

Have you been a movie buff since your childhood?

I was a movie buff throughout my childhood. I was horribly addicted to movies. I loved this fantasy world. When those lights go out in a theater, you are in a meditative state; you feel all the emotions that the hero portrays and you fall in love with them. It was almost like training for me. It was my mother who exposed me to an incredible world cinema. Now, looking back, I have the impression that she was preparing me without me realizing it. I remember the first story my mother told me was about an Italian family living in New York. It was the story of three generations of a family involved in the Mafia. In my later years, I found out that was the story of The Godfather. I went to my mom and asked her, Ye kya sunaya tha aapne mujhe? (What was that story you told me) She told me that she watched the movie and liked it, and I also seemed to like it when she recounted. So my very start was dramatic. But I am grateful for this exhibition.

Who have you idolized as an actor?

There are so many! I think Dilip Kumar sahab is awesome. My most favorite movie to date is Mughal-E-Azam. When I feel lost, I sit down and watch this movie again today. Marlon Brando had a great influence on me because of his iconic contribution to cinema and humanity. He is one of the few people who stood up for it at a time when people didn’t know what it meant to use the power of representational cinema and help people. I’m not saying I’m doing it but I’m trying. I hope I will make a difference.

What is the major difference that you have found working in Hollywood and working in Bollywood?

I think we’ve changed a lot over time. In the last couple of years, we have catapulted a lot into Indian cinema. I remember when I was filming for Victoria and Abdul it was very different. Fast and Furious was even more different. There is no comparison because their economy is different. Their budgets are huge. Every Hollywood movie I’ve made has automatically covered 250 countries. And that’s before going to OTT, right at the box office. Death In The Nile is, I’m sure, close to a budget of $ 100 million. Victoria and Abdul itself was done with a budget of $ 40 million and we have built up around $ 80-90 million. I cannot compare it to Indian cinema. If I mention it, I will be ranked in various clubs that we have in Bollywood.

The comparisons are unfair but yes, the productions in India are improving. I believe the more locally we go, the more global we will become. The problem is, we faked the West for a lot of our process and that’s where we lost our identity in the 90s. What you don’t find in Tamil or Malayalam movies; they stay true to their stories. When I sit down and vote for the Oscars and see a Jallikattu, I’m proud of it. These things are exciting and it will go even further. Hollywood started before us, so it’s natural to admire it. It is normal that they are early.

This is one of the reasons I did “Mirzapur” when people told me not to. I had seen this happen in Hollywood before; I had seen this change. It worked there, so I thought maybe I could bring that to the web here in Bollywood. I’m glad it worked.

Do people in Hollywood still think Bollywood is all about song and dance or has their perception changed in recent years?

I think many still do, but that is definitely changing. Now that the canvas is big, it’s hard to ignore it. There is no more excuse. You have access to all countries, regions and languages ​​on the Internet. I don’t buy it if you tell me you didn’t know. This is one of the reasons I tried to collaborate with them on all of the Urdu dialogues in Victoria and Abdul. Urdu is such a big essence of our culture and we can’t do a google translation on it. Of course, in other movies I’ve played different characters so there’s not much I can do. Death In The Nile has a blind cast. I play a Brit in this film and that’s good because they are larger than life films; your ethnicity shouldn’t matter. These are movies you make just for versatility and fun. But when you portray an Indian on the screen, we Indians have to be responsible.

Did you experience racial discrimination while filming in the West?

I do not know. Maybe it happened without my knowing or noticing. I’m still new to the game there. I’ve only been part of one Oscar campaign. I don’t know who from India was part of it. When you’re part of a movie campaign, and if you’re a leader in that movie, you’re doing it almost like a presidential campaign. You start from September and go all the way to the Oscars, which is in March. We were lucky to have makeup and costume appointments back then. I’ll find out and maybe I can talk about it. It wouldn’t be fair to talk about it now.

Of course, I know it happens and I have seen it happen. We’ve all been part of it. There is systemic racism; this is something that we are used to. Even in our own country; forget racism, there is even gender inequality. We are in a place where we still do not know if we have equal pay for men and women. During this pandemic, I felt like a privileged one sitting and doing my thing. People I know – technicians and others – have left the country because we don’t have a union. I don’t know if this is part of racism but it is a kind of hierarchical hypocrisy. There are many problems; I hope I can change that one by one. We are always trying to solve our basic problems of poverty and unemployment. You know i always tell people kal ko hum nahi rahe toh chalega by mera plumber nahi aaya kaam pe toh meri vaat lag jayegi (It would be nice if we don’t stay but if my plumber doesn’t come to work tomorrow I will be in a soup).

You have received immense love and appreciation for your character Guddu in “Mirzapur”. How has this changed things for you?

Things changed enormously after “Mirzapur”; I am truly grateful. People are looking at you for what you were last Friday; that’s how people throw you. I have always been this subtle English speaking actor but it changed my image. For me, he’s also the little man in my head who’s having fun because I like the unpredictability of people. In the end, we are all actors. I like directing and deceiving people through my cinema, not otherwise. It works.

You were all ready to get married last year. However, the pandemic did not allow it. Can we expect you and Richa Chadha to tie the knot this year?

I hope so. There has been back-to-back impactful news that concerns us all. In my personal life too, I first lost my mother, then my uncle – it was a tough race. We’re going to try to do something nice and small. We will inform everyone and celebrate with them once the pandemic eases a bit and the vaccines are administered.

Tell us about your next Hollywood movie, Death on the Nile.

It was a great experience. I look forward to the film’s release this year. Once it comes out, I’ll have more to talk about it.

