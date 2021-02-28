D’Angelo sounds on ‘Soho Karen’ at the Verzuz Apollo event

DAngelo might have done Verzuz’s very first solo, I mean who would want to fight him? but he brought in a very special guest musician to kick off his performance at the Apollo on Saturday night.

This is said to be Keyon Harrold, the veteran trumpeter and member of the DAngelos band whose 14-year-old black son Keyon Harrold Jr. was falsely accused of stealing an iPhone from a white woman at the Arlo Hotel in Soho last September. .

No explanation was needed as it happened live at the Apollo Theater, the Mecca of African-American artists. It was a moment as Black History Month draws to a close to remind you how far we still have to go, with this distinguished musician, Harrold, presented with a very, very dear friend of mine by the four-time winner of a Grammy the most historic of black music scenes.

As he continued to introduce my brother, a great musician, it was very clear that this was a moment the recluse star was taking to reintroduce himself into the masses by showing the humanity that exists within each of us, including the father of a 14- year-old who was allegedly assaulted by Miya Ponsetto, 22, nicknamed Soho Karen, for doing nothing wrong.

Before even singing a note, DAngelo had already made a statement.

Then they got into what felt like an ongoing song, with D’Angelo stating that love is something that makes the world go round. And as Harrold vibrated on his horn with the neo-soul man on the keys Lena waithe described very accurately as MTV Unplugged vibes, in the comments it was a moment that dissolved all of Verzuz between people.

The battle, it seems, was over before it even really began in this latest installment of the Verzuz series which has been one of the most popular virtual series to emerge from the COVID era.

While DAngelo was about an hour late to take the stage around 10 p.m. at the Apollo, DJ Scratch kept the people and the hype out of the party, with a whos of African American artists including Common, Timbaland, Snoop Dogg and Babyface.

But while this Verzuz was billed as DAngelo & Friends, he wasn’t really throwing leads against anyone. It was all for him.

And who could argue with that? Just seeing D’Angelo rocking a beige hat and matching rag to go with his black faux fur coat was enough gift for fans who have been waiting since he released his latest album Black Messiah in the final days of 2014.

And D managed to get a few friends out: Redman and Method Man arrived to drop rhymes on Left & Right, from the DAngelos 2000 masterpiece Voodoo. And two-time Grammy-winner HER showed up to be the Lauryn Hill part of Nothing Even Matters, the 1998 classic The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

But in the end, it didn’t look like a real Verzuz, with no one for DAngelo to really fight. The obvious choice would have been Maxwell. Just like Erykah Badu and Jill Scott went from diva to diva at the start of Verzuz last year, it would have been great to see DAngelo do his best against his best neo-soul-man competition.

Still, it’s hard to argue with anything that lets you feel all the sweetness of brown sugar during a COVID on Saturday night.