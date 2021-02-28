Entertainment
D’Angelo sounds on ‘Soho Karen’ at the Verzuz Apollo event
DAngelo might have done Verzuz’s very first solo, I mean who would want to fight him? but he brought in a very special guest musician to kick off his performance at the Apollo on Saturday night.
This is said to be Keyon Harrold, the veteran trumpeter and member of the DAngelos band whose 14-year-old black son Keyon Harrold Jr. was falsely accused of stealing an iPhone from a white woman at the Arlo Hotel in Soho last September. .
No explanation was needed as it happened live at the Apollo Theater, the Mecca of African-American artists. It was a moment as Black History Month draws to a close to remind you how far we still have to go, with this distinguished musician, Harrold, presented with a very, very dear friend of mine by the four-time winner of a Grammy the most historic of black music scenes.
As he continued to introduce my brother, a great musician, it was very clear that this was a moment the recluse star was taking to reintroduce himself into the masses by showing the humanity that exists within each of us, including the father of a 14- year-old who was allegedly assaulted by Miya Ponsetto, 22, nicknamed Soho Karen, for doing nothing wrong.
Before even singing a note, DAngelo had already made a statement.
Then they got into what felt like an ongoing song, with D’Angelo stating that love is something that makes the world go round. And as Harrold vibrated on his horn with the neo-soul man on the keys Lena waithe described very accurately as MTV Unplugged vibes, in the comments it was a moment that dissolved all of Verzuz between people.
The battle, it seems, was over before it even really began in this latest installment of the Verzuz series which has been one of the most popular virtual series to emerge from the COVID era.
While DAngelo was about an hour late to take the stage around 10 p.m. at the Apollo, DJ Scratch kept the people and the hype out of the party, with a whos of African American artists including Common, Timbaland, Snoop Dogg and Babyface.
But while this Verzuz was billed as DAngelo & Friends, he wasn’t really throwing leads against anyone. It was all for him.
And who could argue with that? Just seeing D’Angelo rocking a beige hat and matching rag to go with his black faux fur coat was enough gift for fans who have been waiting since he released his latest album Black Messiah in the final days of 2014.
And D managed to get a few friends out: Redman and Method Man arrived to drop rhymes on Left & Right, from the DAngelos 2000 masterpiece Voodoo. And two-time Grammy-winner HER showed up to be the Lauryn Hill part of Nothing Even Matters, the 1998 classic The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.
But in the end, it didn’t look like a real Verzuz, with no one for DAngelo to really fight. The obvious choice would have been Maxwell. Just like Erykah Badu and Jill Scott went from diva to diva at the start of Verzuz last year, it would have been great to see DAngelo do his best against his best neo-soul-man competition.
Still, it’s hard to argue with anything that lets you feel all the sweetness of brown sugar during a COVID on Saturday night.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]