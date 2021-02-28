Top 5 Ways Jill Duggar Broke Duggar Family Rules

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard made waves this week when they spoke out, once again, against the Duggar family. The drama coincided with the wedding of Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey. While some critics believe the fight was purposefully timed, Jill has been breaking Duggar family rules for years. These are the five biggest family guidelines that Jil completely dismissed.

Jill Duggar started wearing pants

The first rule Jill broke was perhaps the sweetest of Duggar family guidelines. She wasn’t the first member of the Duggar family to wear pants, and she certainly wasn’t the last. Still, the decision to move away from the overly modest family dress style was a huge victory in the eyes of followers of the Duggar family. After all, it was an indication that she was no longer willing to adhere to rules that did not fit her lifestyle.

To be fair, Jinger Duggar, who fans have identified as the family rebel, was the first to don a pair of jeans. Jill was next, followed by several of her sisters-in-law. Abbie Burnett, who married John-David Duggar in 2018, was pictured wearing a pair of leggings. Lauren Swanson, who is married to Josiah Duggar, also wears jeans, and recently Jessa Duggar appeared on camera in sweatpants at her house. Jessa, one of Duggar’s strictest adherents, has yet to put on jeans to go out in public.

Jill Duggar cut her hair and got a nose ring

After Jill first donned jeans, she started making subtle changes to her look that seemed a bit more in tune with her developing personality. Jill seems to be channeling a modern bohemian style in her dress these days, and a haircut and nose ring were part of that style change.

The Duggar family firmly believe that women should not cut their hair short. For decades, Jill and all of her sisters have kept their hair beyond their size. Jill decided to do a big chop in 2019. Body modification, including nose rings, is also prohibited. Jill added a nose ring to her look in 2017.

Jill and Derick Dillard decided to send their children to public school

After a body modification and a wardrobe change, Jill took her rebellion to the next level, choosing to defy some of the Duggar family’s most serious rules. Initially, the mother of two had planned to home school her two young sons. When she walked away from the family’s reality TV show, everything changed. In 2019, she announced that her eldest son, Israel Dillard, would go to public school for kindergarten. If all goes well, fans assume he will continue in the public system, just like his younger brother, Samuel Dillard.

Israel currently attends the same school his father, Derick, attended when he was a boy. To this day, he is Duggar’s only grandchild to enroll in some form of education that takes place outside the home. Jessa appears to be teaching her oldest son, Spurgeon Seewald, at home. Anna Duggar also took charge of teaching her six children with Josh Duggar at home.

Jill and Derick chose to use non-hormonal birth control and have been open about it

When years went by without Jill and Derick announcing a third pregnancy, family members began to speculate that a medical emergency during Sams’ birth was rendering the couple unable to have more children. It turns out that this is not the case. Jill and Derick have chosen to limit their family size with the use of birth control.

Talk toPeople, Jill announced that she and her husband have chosen to use non-hormonal contraceptives to prevent pregnancy at this time. She revealed that she was raised to believe that you should have as many kids as possible, and if you didn’t, there is something wrong with you. The couple no longer believe in it. She told the post, children are a blessing, but that doesn’t mean that at all costs you should have as many children as possible.

But above all, Jill has been open to the public about her experience

Perhaps most irritating to Jim Bob and Michelle is the fact that Jill no longer feels the need to be silent about what happened inside the Duggar family’s house or on the set of Counting on. For months, Derick was the speaking family member, but more recently Jill has found her voice as well.

Jill had seated talks with Us weekly and people over the past few weeks. It seems that his interest in speaking out is growing. Even though Jill is keeping things a little vague for now, the Duggar family are angry. Joy-Anna Duggar made her feelings known when she loved a Duggar confessional that lambasted Jill for speaking out. Jessa pretty much called liars Jill and Derick, and rumor has it that Jinger has stopped talking to Jill altogether in recent months.