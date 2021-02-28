Fred Segal, pioneer retailer who defined West Coast style, dies at 87





Fred Segal, the designer and retailer behind the stores of the same name, died Thursday Due to complications of a stroke. He was 87 years old and is survived by his wife, Tina, and five children. The Segals clothing stores in Los Angeles, California were very popular with the celebrity crowd; her iconic assortment of trendy tops and cool jeans helped define the look of West Coast style. During the 2000s, paparazzi magnets such as Paris Hilton and Lindsay could all be spotted leaving their stores with the iconic white, blue and red shopping bags. (It also had a large retail presence outside of California, with outposts in Taiwan, Switzerland, and Tokyo at one point.) Segal was born August 16, 1933 in Chicago. He opened his first store in 1960 on Santa Monica Boulevard, reports the New York Times. Some of his early clients included The Beatles, Diana Ross, Farrah Fawcett, and even Elvis Presley (he designed the Presleys wardrobe for a number of years). “In the 1960s there were no paparazzi, tabloids and the Internet like today,” Segal said once. “But the Beatles came shopping, and it got so much attention it caused a traffic jam outside.” Only a year later, Segal opened a second store on Melrose Avenue specializing in jeans as a first step. Indeed, he was one of the first to embark on the nascent designer denim movement: while other stores of the time sold jeans for $ 3, Segal sold them at a premium price for nearly. of $ 20, a decision that paid off. In addition to selling its own designs, Segal had a keen eye for new brands, partnering with brands like Juicy Couture when they first appeared on the scene. “Fred pioneered the shop-in-shop concept and experiential retail, which remains the essence of our brand, 60 years later,” said Jeff Lotman, CEO and owner of Fred Segal. in a report. Its avant-garde concept continues to discover and support emerging designers and create iconic fashion moments: forever changing the face of retail. Its ivy-covered flagship Melrose was its best-known and beloved location, a bona fide tourist attraction for both its merchandise and celebrity sightings. (Famous faces were frequently seen at the store’s Mauro’s Cafe.) Closed in 2019, the flagship on Melrose has been featured in several films, including The revenge of a blonde and Distraught. The Segals family is asking those who wish to honor the legacy of pioneer retailers to donate to the Segal Family-United World Foundation.

