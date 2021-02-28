Crisis (2021) Film review | Screen Rant

While Crisis has some brilliant moments that are effective, the film doesn’t engage with the characters or invest in emotional issues to be worth it.

Crisis centers the opioid epidemic by focusing on multiple characters and three distinct narratives that function as stand-alone stories, but are intertwined with a focus on fentanyl, oxycodone, and heroin. Suffice it to say there is a lot going on in the movie, which is written and directed by Nicholas Jarecki, and yet none of it comes together to work. While Crisis has brilliant moments that are effective, the film doesn’t engage with the characters or invest in emotional issues to make it worthwhile.

The film follows three characters, all directly or indirectly related to opioids. Claire (Evangeline Lilly) is a former drug addict whose son dies of an overdose, although she suspects foul play; Dr Tyrone Brower (Gary Oldman) is a university professor whose research team is paid to test a new drug by a large pharmaceutical company, which leads him to a crisis of conscience when he realizes the devastating effects of drug; finally, there’s Jake (Armie Hammer), an undercover DEA agent who investigates the drug lords on the Canadian border and intends to bring them down. Jake also has a sister who is addicted to oxycodone, so it’s kind of a personal vendetta for him too.

Crisis try his best to be like Circulation, but fails to create a sufficiently complete world with sufficiently high stakes or tensions. From a story standpoint, the film is incredibly flat and static. There are several moving parts, but viewers won’t find themselves mesmerized by any of them. Rather than focusing on the thriller aspects of the film, Crisis should have been a review of those at the forefront of the opioid epidemic. Instead, Jarecki splits the film’s lens in an attempt to capture the heinous actions of those in power without formally addressing the systems in place or the people who are disproportionately affected by them.

Who wants to follow DEA or the corruption of a pharmaceutical company when decision-making seems so remote from the people who buy and sell it? The absence of such an emotional investment will leave audiences detached from the script, which is convoluted and does not come together cohesively or effectively in the film’s final act.Oldman and Hammer’s subplots take up a lot of space, with the latter’s story involving an addicted sister who is being honestly abused by him. Jake wants to help him, but he’s too busy with his job to fully care. . Oldman’s Tyrone has the second most intriguing plot because of its proximity to a major drug company, the FDA, and unethical actions of introducing a drug that is harmful to people.

However, the emotional heart of the film lies with Claire de Lilly. She desperately needs answers regarding her son and takes matters into her own hands when she realizes that the cops don’t care what really happened. Claire gets in the way of her head, sure, but she’s also the friendliest character and someone who arc viewers can be fully engaged with. This is where the story has the highest stakes and delves into gripping territory, although the plot is more concerned with its surface-level revenge. It’s detrimental to the flow of the film whenever the attention is taken away from Lilly and Oldman, who provide the most grounded and soulful performances of the set.

Be certain, Crisis is a call to action, highlighting the opioid epidemic while highlighting the many moving parts. However, the film wants to include everything, confusing its message. The story ultimately comes out as a well-researched article with statistics that can easily be found on a Google search. There is no pathos to be found, no fluidity to tie it all together despite Jarecki’s well-meaning attempts. Crisis ends up being a shallow story, unwilling to delve any deeper into what she’s trying to convey and she keeps all of her characters and their stories at bay. There could have been so much more to the story, so many intricacies to explore, but there isn’t enough tension, drama, or stakes to make this a thrilling watch.

Crisisis in theaters now and will be available on demand and digitally on March 5, 2021. The film is 118 minutes long and is rated R for its content related to drugs, violence and language.

Our rating: 2 of 5 (OK)

