‘Tom & Jerry’ is on HBO Max and it’s still a box office hit

A year ago, if a movie generated two-thirds of total weekend activity, that would mean it would likely be open to over $ 75 million. It would be a sign of a dominant movie set to soar and a signal for other studios to step aside. This weekend, the live-action / animated “Tom & Jerry” reboot hit those targets with $ 13.7 million, the second-largest opening since the start of the pandemic shutdowns.

Here’s what makes that number truly impressive: As a Warner Bros. title, it also streams free at home to HBO Max subscribers. (We have no data on its streaming performance.) By comparison, “The Croods: A New Age” made $ 14.3 million in its five-day opening weekend in late November, but it It was a four-week theatrical exclusive.

The most reasonable conclusion here is not that audiences preferred “Tom & Jerry” to “Croods 2,” which was the sequel to a $ 200 million track; is that theatrical interest has increased. For the exhibitors, it is a pyrrhric victory. This suggests that Warners has no reason to change their current day and date policy and could encourage other studios to do the same. Disney will follow this path for “Raya and the Last Dragon” next week, but there is no longer-term strategy yet.

Related

Related

It has been a week of encouraging news for theaters. In New York, they will be allowed to open (with 25% capacity) on March 5. During Paramount + ‘s announcement on February 24, Paramount said its films will have a 30-day theatrical exclusivity for most titles and 45 days for expected hits like “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Paramount Pictures / screen cap

The Top 10 grossed around $ 19.5 million this weekend, with all titles possibly fetching $ 21.5 million. It’s the best weekend since Christmas, and the second best since theaters started to reopen. Next weekend, “Raya” is expected to increase the numbers. During this time last year, the first signs of declining customer interest were seen, with news of the pandemic taking center stage. Led by “The Invisible Man,” the top 10 grossed $ 83 million and $ 97 million in total.

Today, open markets represent just under 75% of the available audience. If it was 100 percent, “Tom & Jerry” would project between $ 18 and $ 19 million. Take the anxiety out of COVID-19 and it could have made $ 25 million or more. It doesn’t take into account the increase in competition, but it is a basis for parallel play. For theaters, that suggests enough to survive as long as there are several more releases – and we’re very unlikely to revert to anything like pre-COVID revenue.

Eight of the top 10 titles have options for the home. “Croods 2” finally lowered its Premium VOD price this weekend to $ 5.99, and it still ranks # 2 at the box office. Oscar contenders “Judas and the Black Messiah” and “Nomadland” are also streaming (HBO Max and Hulu, respectively); they each fell by more than 30 percent.

“Judas” was injured losing 556 unprofitable theaters in his third week, dropping 45% and finishing sixth. Searchlight continues to obscure “Nomadland” results to an unprecedented degree. Our estimate from industry sources is $ 343,000 for its second weekend, down 34 percent. Other than home alternatives, the primary audience of older adults for these movies is less likely to risk going to the movies.

Philippe Bosse

“Crisis” with Gary Oldman and Armie Hammer, unreported and estimated to be just below the top 10, made around $ 195,000 in 230 theaters. It hits PVOD next Friday. An IMAX version of “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Bit of a Blur,” also on Apple TV, made about $ 140,000 in 139 theaters. “Le Mauritanien”, which switches to PVOD on Tuesday, brought in 118,000 dollars in 287.

The Top 10

1. Tom and Jerry (Warner Bros.) NEW – Cinemascore: A-; Metacritic: 32; Is. budget: $ 50 million; also available on HBO Max

$ 13,710,000 in 2,475 theaters; PTA (average per theater): $ 5,539; Cumulative: $ 13,710,000

2. The Croods: a new age (Universal) Week 14; Last weekend # 1; also available on Video on Demand

$ 1,210,000 (-30%) in 1,912 theaters (-1); PTA: $ 633,000; Cumulative: $ 52,385,000

3. The little things (Warner Bros.) Week 5; Last weekend # 2; also available on HBO Max

$ 925,000 (-24%) in 1,853 theaters (-208); PTA: $ 499; Cumulative: $ 12,900,000

4. Wonder Woman (Warner Bros.) Week 10; Last weekend # 4; also available in Premium VOD

$ 710,000 (-12%) in 1,534 theaters (-110); PTA: $ 463; Cumulative: $ 43,600,000

5. The sniper (Open road) Week 7; Last weekend # 5

$ 700,000 (-10%) in 1,414 theaters (-219); PTA: $ 495; Cumulative: $ 12,345,000

6. Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros.) Week 3; Last weekend # 3; also available on HBO Max

$ 500,000 (-45%) in 1,350 theaters (-556); PTA: $ 370; Cumulative: $ 4,100,000

7. Monster Hunter (Sony) Week 11; Last weekend # 6; also available in Premium VOD

$ 460,000 (-12%) in 1,238 theaters (-73); PTA: $ 372; Cumulative: $ 14,004,000

8. Land (Focus) Week 3; Last weekend # 8

$ 355,000 (-29%) in 1,349 theaters (+98); PTA: $ 263; Cumulative: $ 2,100,000

9. Nomadland (Projector) Week 5; Last weekend # 7; also available on Hulu

$ (est.) 343,000 (-34%) in 1,200 theaters (+25); PTA: $ 286; Cumulative: $ 1,600,000 (est.)

10. News from the world (Universal) Week 10; Last weekend # 9; also available on Premium VOD.

$ 200,000 (-18%) in 992 theaters (-169); PTA: $ 202; Cumulative: $ 1,960,000

Register: Stay up to date with the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.