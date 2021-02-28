Emmanuel Acho is ready to have an uncomfortable baccalaureate conversation





AUSTIN, TX – March 13: NFL player Emmanuel Acho attends’ Problem Solvers: Compensating College … [+] Athletes For Their Likeness’ during the 2015 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival at the Four Seasons Hotel on March 13, 2015 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Amy E. Price / Getty Images for SXSW) Getty

Former NFL player Emmanuel Acho has been announced as Chris Harrison’s replacement for The baccalaureate after the final rose. Two weeks after Harrison announced he would be retiring from the reality TV franchise amid racist controversy, the Fox Sports commentator was asked to host the post-final special. “IT’S OFFICIAL: I accepted the Rose and I am honored to host the @bachelorabc After the Final Rose this year,” he wrote on Instagram. “It’s been a pivotal season, and this episode will hopefully be one of the most memorable shows in television history. It takes empathy and change is coming. Share the news! I’ll see you! so!” he added. Former ESPN football analyst joined Fox Sports in 2020 and co-hosts the afternoon show Talk for you. He is acclaimed for his popular video series Uncomfortable conversations with a black man where it encourages frank racial discourse in a safe space. Guests included NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Chelsea Handler and Matthew McConaughey. He is the author of the New York Times

bestselling novel of the same name. Acho was also a guest on the Apple

TV + series Oprah’s conversation where he joined Oprah Winfrey to discuss breed in America. In early February, former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay interviewed Harrison for Additional. The conversation turned to current contestant Rachael Kirkconnell and the 24-year-old resurfaced in social media posts that showed her attending an Antebellum South themed party and wearing Native American clothes as a costume. Harrison quickly sparked backlash for apparently advocating racist behavior. Kirkconnell is a season 25 contender of The single person which features the first black male role in Matt James. He recently broke his silence on the ongoing controversy. “Chris’ inability to receive and understand the emotional work my friend Rachel Lindsay was undertaking in gracefully and patiently explaining the racist story of Antebellum South, a painful story that every American should understand intimately, was unsettling and painful to watch. “. James said in a statement. “As black people and their allies immediately knew and understood, this was a clear reflection of a much larger problem that The single person the franchise has failed to adapt adequately for years, ”he said. In one interview with People magazine last week Lindsay suggested that Aco would be her choice to replace Harrison on ATFR. He’s very candid about racial injustice, for social justice, and that’s about the person who said, “I can have these uncomfortable conversations and people trust them. Who better to run it? She says.[He’s] someone who is not involved in the franchise, no connection, no bias, I think that would be great. Last week, the long-running dating show overtook the 18- to 49-year-old Nielsens Live Plus Same Day adult demographics, but declined in total viewership. The generally popular city dates episode drew 5.23 million viewers, down 5.07% from the previous week. This bet The single person in fifth place for the overall audience. It was also down 16.67% in key demo 1.2 from last week’s 1.44.







