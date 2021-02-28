Red Sonja Reboot Movie is Written by Tomb Raider Anime Writer





Tomb Raider showrunner and EP Tasha Huo has been asked to write the screenplay for an upcoming Red Sonja reboot for Millennium Films.

Tasha Huo, the screenwriter behind the next Netflix tomb Raideranime remake, just signed to bring another iconic female character to life:Red sonja. The heroine was created by Roy Thomas and illustrator Barry Windsor-Smith in a 1973 Marvel comic book inspired by short stories by fantasy fiction writer Robert E. Howard. A Dutch film based on Red Sonja was released in 1985 starring Brigitte Nielsen. He featured ArnoldSchwarzenegger in a small role, but not as his titular characterConan the Barbarian. LikeConan, which was also based on one of Howard’s characters,Red sonja is a “sword and witchcraft” fantasy that sees its heroine engage in frequent and violent battles involving supernatural elements. The protagonist of the latter appeared for the first time in a Conan the Barbariancomic, and the two series sometimes intersect. rights to the series in 2005, and in 2013 a rebooted version of the comics began exploring Sonja’s traumatic past via flashbacks rather than her reincarnation origin story. Sonja’s bisexuality has been confirmed by the current writers of the series, but was written at least as early as 2013. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Wolverine Fought Conan The Barbarian (& Married Red Sonja) THR is reporting that Huo will be writing the screenplay for an upcoming live-action comic book reboot from Millennium Films. Huo currently serves as showrunner, executive producer and screenwriter for an animated television series based ontomb Raiderfor Netflix. The streaming service just ordered tomb Raiderrestart in January of this year. Huois also writes forThe Witcher: Blood Origin, a six episodesWitcherprequel is in the works for a mid-2021 release, and Huo tweeted his excitement about writing strong female characters yesterday: Millennium Willbeginthe Casting Process for Red sonjaas soon as possible. The film will be sold at this year’s European Film Market, which will take place online next week due to the pandemic. Different versions of aRed sonjareboot has come and gone since Rose McGowan and Robert Rodriguez, her then partner, announced it with Millennium at Comic-Con2008.TransparentCreator Joey Soloway was selected to direct in 2019 following an exposure against Bryan Singer, the former project director. Soloway, a longtime fan of the character, says they “can’t wait to collaborate with Tasha on this vision”: I loved Red sonja forever and I feel so honored to help guide her story and begin this cinematic journey. There couldn’t be a greater time in our world for the ways to wield the power of Red Sonja and her connection to nature and our planet. She is a former heroine with an epic appeal, and translating that to l he screen is a dream come true for me as a filmmaker. Huo’s writing story couldn’t be better suited to a story of feminist sword and witchcraft:The witcher is an old world fantasy that stars such a protagonist, while many considertomb Raiderbe synonymous with kickassfemale action heroes. Soloway’s empathetic and dark realization onTransparentandI like cockshould also bring some interesting depth to the film. At such an early stage, the unwritten project could still go in many directions, but with Huo and Soloway teaming up,Red sonjaalready has a lot of potential. Next: Conan The Barbarian 2 Updates: Is Jason Momoa’s Sequel Happening? Source: THR George RR Martin Lost Lands Film features Paul WS Anderson and Milla Jovovich

About the Author Roxie Pell

(88 published articles)

Roxie Pell is a TV and film news editor for Screen Rant and uses that as an excuse to binge watch TV for hours every day, which she used to do before anyway. Previously, she worked as the social media editor of The Week, covered New York news for Gothamist, and blogged about books at The Rumpus. Roxie has been to Estonia before to review hotels and restaurants in Frommers travel guides and everyone there absolutely loved her. She is currently indoctrinating the young people of New York as a tutor for university professors. She also makes herself an actress and actress, which unfortunately means that she improvises from time to time. His favorite films are Rogers and Hammersteins Cinderella, A Cinderella Story, Cinderella Man and Cinderella. You can follow her on Twitter @roxie_pell if you want. More from Roxie Pell







