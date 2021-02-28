Jane Fonda’s Style, Fashion Evolution Breakdown – WWD





Jane Fonda’s legendary career is recognized at Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards, with the actress receiving the coveted Cecil B. DeMille Award. Presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which is behind the annual awards ceremony, Fonda is honored for her lifelong achievements and impact on the film and television industry. At 83, Fonda’s acting career spans roughly six decades and includes early blockbuster films like 1968’s “Barbarella” and “They Pull Horses, Right?” Fonda was nominated for seven Academy Awards, winning two for Best Actress, for her roles in “Klute” in 1971 and “Coming Home” in 1978, and received 15 Golden Globe nominations, winning seven awards. Throughout her career, Fonda has been revered as much for her style as for her acting. Her style evolved with the changing fashion trends of each decade, including her Hollywood glamor-meet-Mod style of the 1960s, then her bohemian chic look of the 1970s. Fonda was also part of the fitness craze for women. 1980s, most notably with her video “Jane Fonda’s Workout” in 1982, which showed her dressed in retro-inspired jumpsuits and other workout clothes. Today, Fonda’s style can be defined by sustainability. The longtime activist revealed in 2019 that she will no longer buy new clothes as part of her fight against climate change. “When I realized that consumerism was out of control and too many identities of people were forming through shopping, I vowed never to buy another new garment,” Fonda told WWD in an interview in May 2020. “I wear my own clothes; I haven’t changed my weight so I figured I’m not going to buy anything anymore. I was wearing an Oscars dress that I had worn five years earlier. Fonda’s latest clothing purchase was a red coat she wore during her Friday climate change protests on Capitol Hill in 2019, which often resulted in her arrest. Fonda had temporarily moved to Washington, DC, to lead the weekly peaceful protests. The actress plans to wear an outfit she already owns when accepting her Cecil B. DeMille award on Sunday night, citing “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” decision on Thursday. “We are spending too much money,” she said. “We buy too many things and then get rid of them. We try to develop our identity by shopping, right? We have to stop this. Stop all this consumerism. So I had to go through my closet and find something that still matched me that I had worn before, and found something, so I’m ready. Click the gallery above to view photos of Jane Fonda’s style through the Fairchild Fashion Archives. Learn more here: The best Golden Globes red carpet looks of all time Law Roach opens up about actress Anya Taylor-Joy’s ‘fearless’ style Jennifer Lopez is the most wanted Golden Globes red carpet star WATCH: What it’s like to walk the red carpet at an awards show







