Fans are frustrated with Teresa’s ‘bad behavior’ to be ‘sorry’





Fans of Real Housewives of New Jersey are fed up with the “bad behavior” of OG housewife Teresa Giudice who appears to be “excused” on the show.

Teresa Giudice is known to have brought drama The Real Housewives of New Jersey, but it is often at the expense of its actors. Fans of the show are expressing their frustrations with housewife OG who appears to have had her “bad behavior excused” by the rest of the cast. With her long history of literally and figuratively flipping tables, some viewers believe she should be held accountable. Since the very first season of RHONJ, Teresa has remained an extraordinary star to always be at the center of the drama. If she flipped a table and called Danielle Staub a “w ** re “, fueling stripper rumors against her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga, arguing with her former friend Jacqueline Larita, or even forcing Danielle to pull Margaret Josephs hair, Teresa has consistently been in the midst of the franchise’s biggest showdowns. and has the highest salary.Moreover, her real-life issues aren’t a joke either. Fans watched her serve 11 months in prison before seeing her ex-husband serve two years and get kicked out in Italy. She has a perfect reality TV life and a very loyal fan base to prove it. But not all fans like Teresa’s antics in Season 11. Keep scrolling to keep reading

During the last season, the OG star of Real Housewives from New Jersey was spreading cheating rumors about Jackie Goldschneider's husband, Evan. However, everything turned against Teresa when Jackie confronted her and shared a fabricated drug-related rumor about Teresa's oldest daughter, Gia Giudice. After the episode aired, reports surfaced with claims that Teresa made up the Evan cheating rumors to bring drama and avoid being fired from the show. She was reportedly nervous to be fired due to the removal of all other OG housewives from their respective shows. After watching the premiere, some fans took Reddit to express their frustration with Teresa and her latest attention seeking move. "Jackie is right, how long will Teresas' bad behavior be excused?" a fan joked about the way Teresa treated Jackie on RHONJ. After calling Teresa by a few names and noting how much sympathy they felt for her after losing her parents, some fans have now finished making excuses for her. "Everyone's in pain and everyone's going through shit, when does she go," they asked. The fan also called out Jackie for his tasteless "analogy" about Gia but explained why Teresa justified it: "It wasn't the best analogy to use (Jackie must have forgotten that Teresa is stupid) but Teresa started it, this rumor affects Jackies' children, so even if it's a bad game, " they added. Others added why they were "agreed that Teresa should receive a dose of her medication," among other criticisms against the Real Housewives from New Jersey veteran. Teresa's current feud with Jackie is just one in her long history of shady encounters with other housewives. In the past, she has been accused of being jealous of her own sister-in-law.









