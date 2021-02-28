after that huge twist, do we really know who Goliath is?





The shock shot raised the prospect that our hero is Goliath During his confrontation with Corry, Brannick learned he knew Goliath through drunken brass and cowardly lips in 1998. Did Corry somehow organize a kidnapping with killer characteristics, designed for the police to open the ‘case? The retiree tied to the house certainly wasn’t capable himself, so who had he told that to? As he grabbed Corrys’ notebook, he saw that it was filled with theories that Twomey was either Goliath himself or protecting the identity of the assassins. A former IRA contact, maybe. Twomey had been in the right places over the years and reintegrated into the investigation again. In Brannick, however, the seekers of justice had a possible ally. As Brannick scanned Corrys’ scribbles, the cunning old stager pocketed a dictaphone. The couple eventually made a deal: Brannick would take Corry (with an oxygen tank) to see his brothers’ final resting place on the island, in exchange for the identity of his fellow Goliath hunter. During a confrontation at the grave, Corry hinted that her brother David had had an affair with a married woman and that it was Emma Brannick, hence the owl pendant. He asked if Tom had found out, had Twomey killed David, and had covered his former mate ever since. Was Twomey really Goliath? Was Tom? Corrys ‘repeated use of Brannicks’ full name revealed the game he was trying to record an incriminating confession on the dictaphone. No one will ever hear it, Brannick promised. Corry protested: I came here to see my brother. You will, Brannick growled, shooting him in the head with cold blood. Gasping. Working capital credits. Even though Tom is Goliath, could he really have killed his own wife? Jimmy Nesbitt is now far from Cold Feet romantic comedy territory. Detective and doctor join forces next week Next Sunday, in the penultimate episode of this four-part storyline, a police manhunt is launched after Adam Corry goes missing under mysterious circumstances. Embarrassing. Meanwhile, Tori teams up with Tom in his quest to identify Goliath. Head here to browse his phone’s data and track his questionable movements.







