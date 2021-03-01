Why Mortal Kombat actor Johnny Cage didn’t return for annihilation





Linden Ashby wowed fans with her performance as Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat, but declined to return to the role in Mortal Kombat: Annihilation.

Linden Ashby wowed fans with her performance as Johnny Cage in Mortal combat, but declined to reprise the role in Mortal Kombat: Annihilation. When it comes to the top echelon of characters to be found in the Mortal combat franchise, certain names are required to always appear, such as Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Sonya Blade, and Liu Kang. Another very popular choice is Johnny Cage, a brash actor with martial arts training who enters the Mortal combat tournament to prove he’s more than just a contender. Extremely arrogant, Cage probably shouldn’t be likable, but he’s so witty and charming that it’s hard not to support him. Plus, he backs up his bragging, able to kick Outworld villain’s ass with the best of his Mortal combat contemporaries. Ashby has proven to be a great choice to bring Cage to life on the big screen, possessing excellent comedic timing and the same effortless confidence that fans have come to expect from the character at this point. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Related: Why Kano Uses Laser Beam Evil Eye In Mortal Kombat 2021 Trailer While Mortal Kombat: Annihilation With fans disappointed in almost every way possible, a big deal was the overhaul of many of the characters from the first film. Each actor had their own reasons for not participating, but with Ashby the circumstances were very specific. Why Mortal Kombat's Johnny Cage didn't return for annihilation Mortal Kombat: Annihilation, for all its many flaws, at least made it clear early on what viewers expected. The first thing most will notice is that several characters are not the same actors anymore, including Johnny Cage, now played by Chris Conrad. Then, minutes into the sequel, Cage is brutally killed by Shao Kahn with almost no effort, and just like that, an extremely popular character is taken out of the mix. While Cage had also been killed in video games by this time, he was also brought back Mortal Kombat Trilogy, mainly due to fan demand. The creators of Mortal Kombat: Annihilation Probably should have taken that outcome to heart and completely ignored the murder of Johnny Cage, but sadly that's the path they took. It was this creative decision that led Linden Ashby to refuse to return to the role, for entirely understandable reasons. He was offered the chance to come back for the sequel, and was open to it, but upon reading the script, it is said that he balked at the fact that he would have such a short screen time, and that Cage would come out. in such a disappointing fashion. Looking back, he definitely made the right choice, not having Mortal Kombat: Annihilation on his CV is a blessing. More: Everything The Mortal Kombat Trailer Changes From The Games

