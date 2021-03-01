Hollywood Private Hospital has a new cancer center





Hollywood Private Hospital in Perth has opened a new comprehensive cancer center, equipped with the latest technology to provide patients with better treatment options and better outcomes. The center opened in late February and features the ExacTrac Dynamic system, which combines high-speed surface thermal tracking technology with advanced X-ray monitoring, to deliver highly accurate radiation doses to tumors while minimizing damage. exposure to surrounding healthy tissue. It is the first of its kind in Western Australia and marks a joint venture between GenesisCare and Ramsay Health Care. The system heralds a new era for stereotaxic radiation therapy in WA, where cancer accounts for about three in ten deaths. The $ 48 million Hollywood Consulting Center is a world-class facility, bringing together a range of cancer services designed to complement existing cancer services at the hospital. The new advice center includes: Breast Cancer Research Center WA incorporating the Perth Breast Cancer Institute

Perth Radiology Clinic – a practice specializing in cancer imaging

An endoscopy room with four procedure rooms, 17 recovery bays and 14 discharge pods

37 medical practices

A 280 bay multi-storey car park, providing patients with convenient access to the center

GenesisCare Radiation Oncology Center Hollywood Private Hospital CEO Peter Mott said the new center ensures patients undergoing cancer treatment have full access to the latest technology and techniques. “The Hollywood Consulting Center brings together leading experts to focus on the early diagnosis, treatment and monitoring of a wide range of cancers,” he said. “Patients will receive integrated cancer care with medical and radiation oncologists, hematologists, surgeons, radiologists, nurses and clinical trial researchers, all on one campus. Services available at the center include computed tomography, MRI, nuclear medicine, real-time x-ray monitoring, ultrasound, radiation therapy and mammography. “Having worked in the local community for over 20 years, it is an absolute privilege to partner with Ramsay Health Care to open this new cancer center, which will provide local cancer patients with access to a multidisciplinary team of specialists. , integrated services, innovative technology and world-class clinical trials, ”said Dr. Zissiadis. Mr Mott said that a multidisciplinary approach to cancer care would lead to better results. “We are proud to officially open the Hollywood Consulting Center, which will ensure patients have access to comprehensive cancer care in Hollywood,” he said. / Public publication. This material is from the original organization and may be ad hoc in nature, edited for clarity, style and length. View full here

