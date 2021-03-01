Review: ‘SpongeBob’ recruits Keanu Reeves for latest underwater adventure

Coming over a quarter century as a mainstay of pop culture, Nickelodeon icon SpongeBob SquarePants continues to stubbornly dare I say downright, embody a shredder healthiness that feels totally out of step with the moment and yet totally timeless. This contradiction at the heart of the late Stephen Hillenburg’s animated creation is probably what explains its enduring appeal, and it’s what makes the character’s third feature film, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, perform much better than it does. it shouldn’t otherwise.

The film will debut on Thursday, March 4, as one of the first original offerings for the newly renamed streaming service. Paramount + (formerly CBS All Access) wraps around the cozy confines of what the series has offered since its debut in 1999. What’s new and different isn’t the story, but the format in which it’s told. For the first time, SpongeBob and his pals have left behind the comfy attributes of traditional Celtic animation and made the jump to CGI.

The transition is nowhere near as shocking as it could have been. You could tell he goes about it like a sponge to water.

Sponge on the Run, which follows The SpongeBob Movie from 2004 and Sponge Out of Water from 2015, takes us back to the underwater city of Bikini Bottom, where our main hero (voiced by Tom Kenny) makes his way as the cook of Short-lived at the Krusty Krab alongside his best friend, lunkheaded starfish Patrick (Bill Fagerbakke).

The action begins when SpongeBobs pet snail Gary is kidnapped and taken to the lost realm of Atlantic City, whose narcissistic king Poseidon (Matt Berry) is in desperate need of snail slime to maintain his youthful complexion. . To save his beloved friend, SpongeBob and Patrick embark on a new adventure, accompanied by their helpful spirit guide Sage, a tumbleweed featuring the face of a Keanu Reeves, which is delightful in every scene he walks into.

With witty banter and digressions, Sponge on the Run takes a look at the movie part of its title in terms of the scale of the canvas it paints (including Snoop Dogg’s live drop-ins and Danny Trejo), while still preserving the essence of what made these characters loved for so long.

If anything, the film is so deeply etched into the cement of SpongeBobs mythology that it seems to be intended only for audiences who have spent part of the past two decades navigating the various interrelationships between the inhabitants of Bikini Bottom. . From Squidward (Roger Bumpass) to Mr. Krabs (Clancy Brown) and Sandy Cheeks (Carolyn Lawrence), all the favorites are back, but their ties to each other and to SpongeBob won’t mean much to anyone stepping into the movie at cold. . However, the film does take a bit of brand management, using several extended flashbacks as a not-so-subtle preview for streamers. Kamp Koral prequel series, which will also be released on Thursday.

Sponge on the Run is a members-only affair. Then again, three movies and several hundred TV episodes in a 22-year franchise, it’s not unreasonable to think that the audience for this adventure is pretty well done in the cake.

Led by director Tim Hill, who co-developed the original show and co-wrote the first feature film, the film is steadfastly true to itself and to the spirit of the candy-colored anarchy that informed its main character from the very beginning.

He might be the recipient of a new spit-and-polish CGId, but he’s still downright, stubbornly SpongeBob. And that’s not a bad thing. For everyone, there is Keanu Reeves.

LThe movie SpongeBob SquarePants: The Fleeing Sponge: Lively. With Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke, Awkwafina and Keanu Reeves. Directed by Tim Hill. Streaming on Paramount + and on video on demand from Thursday March 4.







