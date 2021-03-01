Clued In # 253 | Do you like soccer heroes? Why haven’t you solved this cryptic puzzle yet?





Hello, and welcome back to Clued In! Have you checked The Hindu Cryptic # 13182? No? Well if you are a soccer fan you really missed a GOLD opportunity. It doesn’t matter if you are a girl or a boy … The Hindu Cryptic # 13,182 | Incognito | 4 Down INDEX: Endlessly, Maradona misspelled her middle name (7) Index type : Choice and deletion of letters, anagram Definition : his middle name Responses : ARMANDO Clue explained: This one is a good clue. This is our man Diego Maradona, the great footballer who died last November. Endlessly, Maradona seems to immortalize the Golden Boy in a certain way. Kudos to our smuggler, Incognito, who meant we had to select the letters from Maradona without her last letter. This gives us MARADON. And then again, misspelled is an anagram indicator; thus, if we mix the letters of MARADON, we can spell ARMANDO; and guess what ARMANDO is Diego Maradona’s middle name! Sometimes you realize that the best place to look for your daily entertainment and information isn’t the capricious, fleeting, insincere thing they call social media. you must get your daily dose of the good stuff from a source you can trust. Was the above clue fun to solve? Have you wanted to figure out how to find the answer to a cryptic crossword clue? Did you enjoy receiving a random sentence that ultimately leads to a completely unexpected but totally decipherable answer? Do you think you could use a little help to guide you through answering each of the 20 to 30 clues that you typically embarrass in every puzzle? Well, look no further! Ok, just look a little further. Because every Sunday The Hindu Crossword Plus will publish a new The Hindu Cryptic puzzle with annotations for each clue! Go ahead, add this link to your favorites and play the last puzzle. Each annotation will give you useful advice and hold your hand as we work out the answer together. If you liked the long hint explanation above, you will surely appreciate the sharper versions that we offer you. The Hindu Cryptic Sunday puzzles, when you click the Reveal button, then click Show Clue. And guess what, The Hindu Cryptic Sunday is completely free! All you have to do is register to play. To become better at solving cryptic crosswords, you just need to do one simple thing. Simply subscribe to The Hindu Crossword Plus. This is the place where you can solve live cryptics at your leisure. Come see Clued In to dispel your doubts and refine your profession. Right click here to subscribe to the interactive THCrosswordPlus, so you can solve on your mobile phone, get hints and even check your answers on the go!

