Entertainment
Unions hit 2021 Golden Globes for lack of diversity
Joining a wave of Hollywood stars who have spoken out against the lack of a single black member in the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn., The Screen Actors Guild issued a derogatory statement on Sunday ahead of the HPFA’s biggest event of the year, the Golden Globes Awards.
SAG-AFTRA is proud to stand alongside our fellow creative industry guilds and unions, industry allies and all advocates for inclusion in calling on the Hollywood Foreign Press Association to build a more inclusive membership that truly reflects the extraordinary diversity and variety of the world. the media industry they claim to represent, the statement read. Without an inclusive membership, they miss the opportunity to truly honor creativity and excellence within a large and vibrant global industry of talented storytellers and storytellers. It is a large and diverse world and if the HFPA is to remain relevant in today’s media environment, it must fully embrace inclusion among its members and in its operations.
From Black Lives Matter and the #MeToo movement to our own diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, we strive for a more equitable and just society every day. Now we all need to understand this basic point: It is basic human decency to ensure inclusion on set, on screen, in front of and behind the camera, in conference rooms and in the very fabric of our daily life. SAG-AFTRA urges institutions in our sector to mobilize and take responsibility for real and meaningful change in all aspects of their work. As our industry colleagues say, Times Up. The time for change has come.
The Producers Guild and the Writers Guild of America West took to social media to post their own statements using language similar to that posted by Times Up members Ava DuVernay, Kerry Washington, Shonda Rhimes and JJ Abrams.
Last week, LA Times reporters Stacy Perman and Josh Rottenberg published an investigation into the HFPA revealing that in addition to having no black members, the 87-member organization that votes for the Golden Globes is using the ceremony to collect money, benefits and access. The report found that relatively few HFPA members regularly write for outlets overseas, and many are paid by the HFPA to write for its website and serve on its committees.
Norman Lear, who will receive the Carol Burnett Special Award at the Golden Globes, tweeted a video message Sunday afternoon with the hashtag #timesupglobes. It’s on everyone’s mind, he said of the black limb shortage. I can’t wait to hear what they have to say about it.
Lears’ video followed tweets from stars such as Ellen Pompeo, who posted her own open letter to the HPFA: I would kindly ask all my white colleagues in this industry … to introduce themselves, to introduce themselves and to solve this problem. Let us show our black colleagues that we care and are ready to do the job of righting the wrongs we have created.
