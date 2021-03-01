The last: Catherine OHara adds to the collection of trophies at the Globes





From a couch in a remote location, OHara congratulated the Levys on an inspiring, funny and beautiful family love story in which they let me wear 100 wigs and talk like an alien. OHara, 66, is over 30 years older than all the other nominees she’s beaten: Kaley Cuoco, Elle Fanning, Lily Collins and Jane Levy. The Golden Globe winner for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture is Daniel Kaluuya for his work in Judas and the Black Messiah. Kaluuyas’ acceptance speech couldn’t be heard from his location at first, and he yelled jokingly that you made me dirty! after the audio is restored. One night when the organization that distributes the Golden Globes is doomed for not having black voting members, the night’s top prize went to a black actor. Kaluuya did not mention the issue directly in his acceptance, although he praised the man he played to win the award, Blank Panther boss Fred Hampton, who was killed in a raid. from the FBI in 1969. The actor was nominated in 2018 for his lead role in Get Out. It topped other nominees Leslie Odom Jr., Sacha Baron Cohen, Bill Murray and Jared Leto. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler kicked off the pandemic-era Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night, offering a split-screen opening from separate ribs. With Poehler at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., And Fey in New York’s Rainbow Room on Sunday night, the two had an initial gag where Fey reached across the screen and stroked Poehlers hair. The Globes, normally a laid-back party that serves as the kick-off to Hollywood awards season, has been plagued by issues beyond the coronavirus leading up to this year’s ceremony. They include a revelation in the Los Angeles Times that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which awards the awards, does not have black voting members in the group. Fey took a photo of the organization at the show’s opening, explaining to the two small live audiences of first responders and essential workers that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is made up of around 90 non-black journalists. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

