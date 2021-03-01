The black actors were recognized with the top two show prizes.





As soon as the nominations were announced on February 3, the Foreign Press Association came under heavy criticism for neglecting films with predominantly black actors, including Spike Lees Da 5 Bloods. But the ceremony began with consecutive honors for the black actors. The first winner of the night was Daniel Kaluuya, for Best Supporting Actor for his performance as Black Panther frontman Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah. John Boyega went on to win the award for best supporting actor in a television series for playing a policeman in Amazons Small Ax. Pixars Soul, which starred a black protagonist and an aspiring jazz musician in search of his inspiration, won the Globe for Best Animated Feature. One Night in Miami, a factual drama about a reunion of four black luminaries, received three nominations, including for directing Regina Kings and portrayal of Sam Cooke by Leslie Odom Jr. The movies’ best hope, however, may be in. the category of the song, where its contemplative Speak Now, sung and co-written by Odom, nodded. Chadwick Boseman is the runaway favorite to win a posthumous Globe for his lead performance in My Raineys Black Bottom. But voters might look to eight-time nominee and never-winner Anthony Hopkins (The Father), despite receiving a Lifetime Achievement Globe in 2006.

Carey Mulligan has the Best Actress Edge for her raw-nerve revenge in Promising Young Woman. But honoring her would be robbing Viola Davis of the fame for her Ma Rainey tour de force. The HFPA could also go with McDormand, although she won the Globe Best Actress award in 2018, and the press association generally enjoys spreading her love.

