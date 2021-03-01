Suspected phantom gunmaker arrested in Van Nuys, guns seized in Hollywood – Daily News





Van Nuys detectives tracked a man suspected of manufacturing and selling phantom weapons to gang members and arrested him on Friday, serving a search warrant that revealed a cache of weapons and manufacturing equipment. weapons. Los Angeles Police Department officials say they arrested Dalton Costahaude, 30, on February 26, charging him with one count of possession of an assault weapon and other weapons violations . According to reservation records from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Costahaude was arrested and reserved for Van Nuys around the time the LAPD attacked a residence in the 1200 block of N. Sycamore Avenue, where they reported finding 13 illegal weapons. Among the transport, detectives said they also found “several high-capacity rifle drum magazines” and “machines used to make parts and ammunition for phantom weapons,” as well as “many weapons-making materials. firearms comprising several unregistered fully automatic rifles, automatic pistols, short barrel shotguns, several semi-automatic handguns, semi-automatic rifles, several silencers, a large quantity of black powder, numerous parts of weapons fire and ammunition, ”according to a statement from the LAPD. LAPD agents broke into the linked residence in Costahaude around 7 p.m. in a leafy neighborhood of artisan houses and new apartment buildings in the middle of Hollywood. San Fernando Valley-based Gang Enforcement Detail detectives released little other information over the weekend, except that the raid was the culmination of a three-week investigation. Officials did not specify which gangs Costahaude sold weapons to, how long he operated the ring or how much money he was able to earn in the process. It was booked for Van Nuys with a deposit of $ 300,000. His next court appearance was scheduled for March 2. The LAPD and other law enforcement agencies have long been concerned about the increasing prevalence of ghost guns at crime scenes. These guns are made from kits sold online that contain everything needed to assemble a working gun, but without the need to register them with an owner. This makes them popular for suspects who do not want to be traced to a gun used in crimes. The gunman who killed two other students before committing suicide at Saugus High School in November 2019 used a ghost gun his father likely made in their basement, according to the Sheriff’s Department. The father, Mark Berhow, should not have been able to get a gun for five years after being briefly suspended for a psychiatric evaluation in 2015. He died of a heart attack in 2017.

