Golden Globes 2021: Norman Lear receives Carol Burnett Award

Television pioneer Norman Lear, creator of shows such as All in the Family and The Jeffersons, received the Carol Burnett Award, the Golden Globes’ highest honor specifically for his medium, on Sunday at the 2021 ceremony.

It strikes me to be introduced by Amy Poehler and Tina Fey, and to accept an award, that award on behalf of Carol Burnett. I couldn’t feel more blessed, Lear said via video conference accepting the award. I’m convinced that laughter adds time to my life, and no one has made me laugh harder, no one to whom I owe more time than Carol Burnett and the brilliant team who helped her realize her comedic genius.

He thanked a long series of his own collaborators, starting with writing partners Ed Simmons and Bud Yorkin, then family.

Lears TV’s career began in the 1950s, when he and Simmons (a cousin’s husband) wrote comedy skits for characters like Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis. In 1959, he created his first series, The Deputy, with Henry Fonda. In 1971, his flagship series, All in the Family, based on the British sitcom Till Death Do Us Part, made its debut.

Shortly before the ceremony, Lear posted a video expressing his gratitude for the honor, mentioning Cecil B. DeMille winner Jane Fonda and hosts of the night, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, and then mentioned the controversy over the lack of black members of the HFPA for at least 20 years): As they will discuss this evening, it is on everyone’s mind that they have existed all these years without so much [one] … I can’t wait to hear what they have to say about this and I know the future will see us working together: Black, brown, white; all of us.

Although All in the Family is a sitcom, it confronted some of the social issues of the day, especially race relations, at a time when such talk was extremely rare on television. It survived a poorly-rated first season, in large part thanks to critical acclaim, including several Emmys, and went on to become one of the highest-rated shows of the decade. His hit series, many of which also dealt with social issues in particular, included Sanford and Son, Maude, The Jeffersons and both the original version of One Day at a Time and its 2017 Latinx reboot in a career entering its eighth decade. for the 98 Lear, one year.

The Carol Burnett Prize, on the other hand, is only 3 years old. Named for its first recipient in 2019, the award is presented for outstanding contributions to on-screen or off-screen television. Lear is certainly qualified.

In his acceptance, Lear said: At almost 99 years old, I can tell you that I have never lived alone. I never laughed alone. And that has as much to do with being here today as anything I know.

In announcing that Lear had been named this year’s recipient, the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. released a statement saying Norman Lear is one of the most prolific creators of this generation. His career spanned the golden age and the era of streaming. His progressive approach to tackling controversial topics through humor brought about a cultural shift that allowed social and political issues to be reflected on television. His work revolutionized the industry.

At the end of her acceptance speech, Lear thanked Burnett again, tugging at her earlobe in reference to the goodnight gesture she would send to her grandmother at the end of each of her shows, in saying: As I think of you, the laughs and the joy of our parallel careers … so happy that we spent this time together.