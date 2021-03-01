Golden Globe winners 2021: see full list | Entertainment

Connect with us

The Golden Globe Awards are handed out on Sunday evening.

A full list of nominees follows below. Check back for the winners all night long.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Don Cheadle – “Black Monday”

Nicholas Hoult – “The Great”

Eugene Levy – “Schitt’s Creek”

Jason Sudekis – “Ted Lasso” – *WINNER

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Lily Collins – “Emily in Paris”

Kaley Cuoco – “The Flight Attendant”

Elle Fanning – “The Great”

Jane Levy – “Zoey’s Amazing Playlist”

Catherine O’Hara – “Schitt’s Creek” – WINNER*

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Josh O’Connor – “The Crown” – WINNER*

Bob Odenkirk – “Better Call Saul”

Matthew Rhys – “Perry Mason”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Olivia Colman – “The Crown”

Jodie Comer – “Killing Eve”

Emma Corrin – “The Crown” – WINNER*

Sarah Paulson – “Ratched”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Made-for-Television Movie

Bryan Cranston – “Your Honor”

Jeff Daniels – “The Comey Rule”

Hugh Grant – “The Cancellation”

Mark Ruffalo – “I know this to be true” – WINNER*

Ethan Hawke – “The Good Lord Bird”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Film Made for Television

Cate Blanchett – “Mrs. America”

Daisy Edgar-Jones – “Normal People”

Shira Haas – “unorthodox”

Nicole Kidman – “The Cancellation”

Anya Taylor-Joy – “The Queen’s Gambit”

Best Dramatic Television Series

Best Television Limited Series or Best Television Movie

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Film Made for Television

Helena Bonham Carter – “The Crown”

Annie Murphy – “Schitt’s Creek”

Cynthia Nixon – “Ratched”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Film Made for Television

John Boyega – “Small ax” – WINNER*

Brendan Gleeson – “The Comey Rule”

Daniel Levy – “Schitt’s Creek”

Jim Parsons – “Hollywood”

Donald Sutherland – “The Cancellation”

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

“Schitt Creek” – WINNER *

Best Film – Musical or Comedy

“Next Borat movie”

Best Film – Drama

“The Chicago Trial 7”

Best Film – Foreign Language

“La Llorona”, Guatamala / France

Best Screenplay – Film

Emerald Fennell – “Promising Young Woman”

Aaron Sorkin – “The Chicago Trial 7” – WINNER *

Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton – “The Father”

Best Original Song – Film

“Fight for yourself” – “Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Hear My Voice” – “The Chicago 7 Trial”

“IO SI (Vu)” – “The life to come” – WINNER *

“Speak now” – “One night in Miami”

“Tigers & Tweed” – “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Best Supporting Actor in Any Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen – “The Chicago Trial 7”

Daniel Kaluuya – “Judas and the Black Messiah” WINNER*

Jared Leto – “The Little Things”

Bill Murray – “On the Rocks”

Leslie Odom, Jr. – “One Night in Miami”

Best Supporting Actress in Any Movie

Glenn Close – “Hillbilly Elegy”

Olivia Colman – “The Father”

Jodie Foster – “The Mauritanian”

Helena Zengel – “News from the World”

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen – “Next Borat Movie”

James Corden – “The Ball”

Lin-Manuel Miranda – “Hamilton”

Dev Patel – “The Personal Story of David Copperfield”

Andy Samberg – “Palm Springs”

Best Film – Animated

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Chadwick Boseman, – “Ma Rainey’s Black Background”

Riz Ahmed – “The sound of metal”

Anthony Hopkins – “The Father”

Tahar Rahim – “The Mauritanian”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Viola Davis – “Ma Rainey’s Black Background”

Andra Day – “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Vanessa Kirby – “Pieces of a Woman”

Frances McDormand – “Nomadland”

Carey Mulligan – “Young Promising Woman

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova – “Borat Next Movie”

Michelle Pfeiffer – “French release”

Rosamund Pike – “I care a lot” – WINNER*

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen – “Next Borat Movie”

James Corden – “The Ball”

Lin-Manuel Miranda – “Hamilton”

Dev Patel – “The Personal Story of David Copperfield”

Andy Samberg – “Palm Springs”

Best Director – Film

Regina King – “A Night in Miami”

Aaron Sorkin – “The Chicago Trial 7”

Emerald Fennell – “Promising Young Woman”

