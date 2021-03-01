Golden Globe winners 2021: see full list | Entertainment

The Golden Globe Awards are handed out on Sunday evening.
A full list of nominees follows below. Check back for the winners all night long.
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Don Cheadle – “Black Monday”
Nicholas Hoult – “The Great”
Eugene Levy – “Schitt’s Creek”
Jason Sudekis – “Ted Lasso” – *WINNER
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Lily Collins – “Emily in Paris”
Kaley Cuoco – “The Flight Attendant”
Elle Fanning – “The Great”
Jane Levy – “Zoey’s Amazing Playlist”
Catherine O’Hara – “Schitt’s Creek” – WINNER*
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Josh O’Connor – “The Crown” – WINNER*
Bob Odenkirk – “Better Call Saul”
Matthew Rhys – “Perry Mason”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Olivia Colman – “The Crown”
Jodie Comer – “Killing Eve”
Emma Corrin – “The Crown” – WINNER*
Sarah Paulson – “Ratched”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Made-for-Television Movie
Bryan Cranston – “Your Honor”
Jeff Daniels – “The Comey Rule”
Hugh Grant – “The Cancellation”
Mark Ruffalo – “I know this to be true” – WINNER*
Ethan Hawke – “The Good Lord Bird”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Film Made for Television
Cate Blanchett – “Mrs. America”
Daisy Edgar-Jones – “Normal People”
Shira Haas – “unorthodox”
Nicole Kidman – “The Cancellation”
Anya Taylor-Joy – “The Queen’s Gambit”
Best Dramatic Television Series
Best Television Limited Series or Best Television Movie
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Film Made for Television
Helena Bonham Carter – “The Crown”
Annie Murphy – “Schitt’s Creek”
Cynthia Nixon – “Ratched”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Film Made for Television
John Boyega – “Small ax” – WINNER*
Brendan Gleeson – “The Comey Rule”
Daniel Levy – “Schitt’s Creek”
Jim Parsons – “Hollywood”
Donald Sutherland – “The Cancellation”
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
“Schitt Creek” – WINNER *
Best Film – Musical or Comedy
“Next Borat movie”
Best Film – Drama
“The Chicago Trial 7”
Best Film – Foreign Language
“La Llorona”, Guatamala / France
Best Screenplay – Film
Emerald Fennell – “Promising Young Woman”
Aaron Sorkin – “The Chicago Trial 7” – WINNER *
Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton – “The Father”
Best Original Song – Film
“Fight for yourself” – “Judas and the Black Messiah”
“Hear My Voice” – “The Chicago 7 Trial”
“IO SI (Vu)” – “The life to come” – WINNER *
“Speak now” – “One night in Miami”
“Tigers & Tweed” – “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”
Best Supporting Actor in Any Motion Picture
Sacha Baron Cohen – “The Chicago Trial 7”
Daniel Kaluuya – “Judas and the Black Messiah” – WINNER*
Jared Leto – “The Little Things”
Bill Murray – “On the Rocks”
Leslie Odom, Jr. – “One Night in Miami”
Best Supporting Actress in Any Movie
Glenn Close – “Hillbilly Elegy”
Olivia Colman – “The Father”
Jodie Foster – “The Mauritanian”
Helena Zengel – “News from the World”
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen – “Next Borat Movie”
James Corden – “The Ball”
Lin-Manuel Miranda – “Hamilton”
Dev Patel – “The Personal Story of David Copperfield”
Andy Samberg – “Palm Springs”
Best Film – Animated
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Chadwick Boseman, – “Ma Rainey’s Black Background”
Riz Ahmed – “The sound of metal”
Anthony Hopkins – “The Father”
Tahar Rahim – “The Mauritanian”
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Viola Davis – “Ma Rainey’s Black Background”
Andra Day – “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”
Vanessa Kirby – “Pieces of a Woman”
Frances McDormand – “Nomadland”
Carey Mulligan – “Young Promising Woman
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Maria Bakalova – “Borat Next Movie”
Michelle Pfeiffer – “French release”
Rosamund Pike – “I care a lot” – WINNER*
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen – “Next Borat Movie”
James Corden – “The Ball”
Lin-Manuel Miranda – “Hamilton”
Dev Patel – “The Personal Story of David Copperfield”
Andy Samberg – “Palm Springs”
Best Director – Film
Regina King – “A Night in Miami”
Aaron Sorkin – “The Chicago Trial 7”
Emerald Fennell – “Promising Young Woman”