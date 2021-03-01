Entertainment
Daniel Kaluuya 2021: Golden Globes victory is 5th for black actor
Daniel Kaluuya became the fifth black artist to win a Golden Globe for supporting actor as Black Panther president Fred Hampton in Shaka Kings’ historical drama Judas and the Black Messiah.
The film, which counts Black Panther director Ryan Coogler among its producers and is currently airing on HBO Max, traces the events leading up to the Hamptons assassination and the involvement of FBI informant William ONeal (LaKeith Stanfield). Kaluuya won the blessing of the Hamptons’ fiancé and son by playing the role.
Technical difficulties, which persisted throughout the ceremony, almost prevented the actor from making his acceptance speech, but he was eventually heard. I gave it my all, Kaluuya said of his role. And I couldn’t give it to a nobler man than President Fred Hampton. I hope generations after this can see how brilliantly he thought, how brilliantly he spoke, and how brilliantly he loved.
In the Supporting Actor category, Kaluuya defeated Sacha Baron Cohen (The Chicago Trial 7 “), Jared Leto (The Little Things), Bill Murray (On the Rocks) and Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night In Miami) for The Odom was also nominated in the Original Song category for co-writing and performing Speak Now on the One Night in Miami.
Previous Black Laureates are Louis Gossett Jr. in 1982, an Officer and Gentleman, Denzel Washington in 1989s Glory, Eddie Murphy in 2006 Dreamgirls, and Mahershala Ali in 2018 Green Book.
The Hollywood Foreign Press Assn., The 87-member organization that votes for the Golden Globe Awards, has come under heavy criticism this year following a Times investigation into ethical breaches. Among the results of the investigation was the fact that the group does not have any black members. The fallout included a protest on social media Times Up urging the HFPA: Cosmetic change is not enough.
Kaluuya had previously been nominated for a Golden Globe for Get Out 2017, a role that also earned her an Oscar nomination. At the Globes, he competed in the lead actor category in a comedy / musical, and is one of nine black men ever nominated in that category. This year, the lead actor in a comedy / musical category does not have a black nominee.
