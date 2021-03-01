Golden Globes Monologue by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler

The hosts spoke about racial injustice, COVID-19 and the films and TV shows nominated at this year’s awards ceremony.



Returning co-hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler kicked off the 78th Annual Golden Globes with a fun and topical opening monologue, addressing the lack of diverse representation within the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and COVID-19.

The duo took to the stage from opposite ribs for the first time in Golden Globes history, with Fey hosting live from the Rainbow Room in New York City and Poehler from inside the Beverly Hilton, where the awards show took place. normally take place.

But that wasn’t the only difference at the 2021 Golden Globes. Instead of your typical audience filled with the best, Hollywood’s first responders and essential workers sat socially in the Beverly Hilton and Rainbow Room.

Towards the end of their opening monologue, the women touched on the fact that many talented black actors and black-led projects had been excluded from nominations this year. “Inclusiveness is important, and there are no black members of the Hollywood Foreign Press,” Fey said. “But you have to change that. So here’s to change it.”

Before welcoming the evening’s first host, Laura Dern, to the stage, Poehler announced that HFPA, MRC and NBC are donating $ 2 million to Feeding America’s COVID-19 response fund. “And that’s awesome,” she says.

Read the full transcript below.

Tina Fey: Hello. Good evening, world! I’m Tina Fey from the beautiful Rainbow Room in New York City, where indoor dining and outdoor aggressions are back!

Amy Poehler: Yes! And I’m Amy Poehler here at the Beverly Hilton, District Seven, New Angeles, and this is the 78th Annual Hunger Games.

Fey: Golden Globes.

Poehler: Now Tina and I are hosting tonight in two different cities, but the technology is so great. You will never be able to tell the difference. The navigation will go smoothly.

Fey: You won’t even notice it. Ugh, I missed you my love. I always knew my career would end with me wandering the Rainbow Room, pretending to talk to Amy. I just thought it would be later. Ugh. But what an exciting night. All of the big blockbuster movies that came out this year are nominated: Parts of a lady, Good Irish night, Mauricio’s Dell.

Poehler: Day planner, Gronk, Ali G goes to Chicago.

Fey: And we’ll be paying homage to all the fantastic TV shows you’ve watched excessively this year, the American. Office, old Colombos, very one-sided news programs.

Poehler: Zoom town halls on your schools staying closed and, of course, the cranberry-juice-skateboard guy. He’s going to skateboard all of the nominated songs tonight. How exciting!

Fey: Now normally this room is full of celebrities, but tonight our audience on both coasts is made up of first responders and essential workers. We are so grateful for the work you do, so celebrities can stay safe at home.

Poehler: Yes! Thank you very much. We know you’ve seen a lot of crazy things in your job this year, but you haven’t seen the kinds of things we’ve seen at previous Golden Globes. This front table here is usually home to the biggest stars in the world

Fey: It’s usually like Meryl Streep just hammered, I can’t even remember which movie she’s here for.

Poehler: Brad Pitt always waves to me like “Amy, Amy” and I’m like “Dude, I work.” I’m outside.

Fey: Oprah Winfrey just wrote her name on the tablecloth with a pen.

Poehler: Quentin Tarantino crawling under the table just touching people’s feet. The point is, do whatever you want, because they do it.

Fey: These bitches are messy.

Poehler: Yeah, they’re a mess. Anyway, since you’re usually not here, let us explain what it is. The Golden Globes are awards given by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Fey: The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is made up of about 90 international, non-black journalists who frequent movie junkets every year in search of a better life. We say around 90 because a few of them might be ghosts, and rumor has it that the German member is just a sausage that someone drew a little face on.

Poehler: Aw. At the Golden Globes we give out awards for movies and TV but, I mean, it’s hard to tell them apart this year because the theaters were closed and we watched it all on our phone.

Fey: So you might not know which nominees are considered movies and which are considered television.

Poehler: TV is the one I watch five hours straight, but a movie is the one I don’t turn on because it’s two hours. I don’t want to be in front of my TV for two hours. I want to be in front of the TV for an hour five times.

Fey: I think the rule is if their fake teeth look real it’s a movie, and if their real teeth look fake it’s TV.

Poehler: If the British actors play the British, it’s television. If they’re playing Americans, it’s a movie.

Fey: If you’re like, “Mario Lopez is surprisingly good at it,” it’s television.

Poehler: And if it stars Matthew McConaughey as a poetic vagabond, that’s an auto commercial.

Fey: We watch TV and movies differently. Like in the movies, it’s called human trafficking, but on TV it’s called 90 day fiancé.

Poehler: And if it’s a play that’s been made into a movie, but you watch it on TV, it’s called a pluvy. And there are at least four nominees tonight.

Fey: Congratulations to all the rains. So, let’s see what these European weirdos have nominated this year. Nomadland is a film where Frances McDormand plays a lady who crosses the desert in her van and poops in a bucket. And my kids were like, “Could we do this for spring break? Can we do something?”

Poehler: Mank is the abbreviation of Mankowitz, the name of the screenwriter of Citizen Kane, and that’s the only thing they cut short.

Fey: The queen’s gambit is all that james corden did Prom, I imagine. Prom came out at the right time because this year so many teens couldn’t make it to their prom, so they can watch James Corden and Meryl Streep go there instead, and it’s always fun, no, the guys?

Poehler: The Chicago Seven trial, I think, is the best of all Chicago lawsuit movies, but it’s still not as good as Police Academy 7: mission to Moscow. Who is with me?

Fey: What I love about Aaron Sorkin’s writing is that it can get seven men talking, but it’s like 100 men talking.

Poehler: Cancellation was a sexy and dramatic mystery where Nicole Kidman’s coat is suspected of murdering her wig.

Fey: Soul is a beautiful Pixar animated film where the soul of a middle aged black man is accidentally knocked out of his body and into a cat. The HFPA really responded to this because it has five cat members.

Poehler: Normal people is a heartwarming show about two young lovers in Ireland and is best seen in bed on your hot laptop right on your crotch.

Fey: One night in Miami is a fictional version of a reunion that took place between Malcolm X, Cassius Clay, Sam Cook and Jim Brown, where I guess the topic of discussion was “How the hell do we get out of Florida?”

Poehler: Speaking of One night in Miami, there are some great directors nominated tonight. Regina King for One night in Miami, Chlo Zhao for Nomadland, Emerald Fennell for Promising young woman, and two other people, but we’re out of time.

Fey: Emily in Paris is nominated for Best Musical or Comedy TV Series, and for one, I can’t wait to find out what it’s all about. French release this is what i did after watching the first episode of Emily in Paris.

Poehler: Maria Bakalova is nominated tonight which is huge for the Bulgarian community, Jim Parsons and Haley Cuoco are nominated tonight which is huge for the Bazinga community

Fey: What else? Oh, Sia’s controversial movie, Music, is nominated for the best international flopperooni. I don’t want to go into it, guys, but it’s really problematic, and Twitter says it’s the most offensive cast since Kate Hudson was the Weight Watchers spokesperson.

Poehler: That’s probably something we should have told you earlier. Everyone is, understandably, upset with HFPA and its choices. Look, a lot of gaudy garbage has been nominated, but it does happen. OK, that’s like their thing, but a number of black actors and black-led projects have been overlooked.

Fey: We all know the awards show is stupid.

Poehler: They’re all a big red carpet scam, to sell more carpets. We know that.

Fey: But the point is, even silly things, inclusiveness matters, and there aren’t any black members of the Hollywood Foreign Press. I realized, HFPA, maybe you didn’t get the memo because your workplace is the back booth of a French McDonald’s, but you need to change that. So here’s to change it.

Poehler: Yes, and I can’t wait to see this change. We have good news, we are fundraising tonight. Together, the HFPA, MRC and NBC are donating $ 2 million to Feeding America’s COVID-19 response fund, and it’s awesome.

Fey: Here we go, guys. Are you ready? Could this whole night have been an email? Yes! But then we wouldn’t be lucky enough to see our beautiful first female presenter, like kid’s skeleton pajamas, she just shines, last year’s Golden Globe winner Ms. Laura Dern.

