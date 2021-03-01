Golden Globes Memes: Bill Murray’s Martini, Jeff Daniels in a Doors Room





The Golden Globe Awards feel a bit like a Zoom business reunion this year, with nominees arriving from virtually everywhere they are on Sunday evenings. And just like those business meetings, there’s always someone with a snark-worthy background, a cute pet, a forgotten mute button, or some other tech adventure. Turns out, tech blunders are the only thing that can level the playing field and make this Oscar-winning actor look as goofy as your fellow space player. Bill Murray’s vacation look Bill Murray, short of Best Supporting Actor award for On the Rocks, didn’t win, but his bright, laid-back look appealed to those of us who dreamed of a return to pre-coronavirus travel. Just like its accompanying drink. One person tweeted: “Bill Murray with his martini is a good mood.” Even Dictionary.com had fun by tweeting a new definition of “Hawaiian shirt”. “Hawaiian shirt, name, 1. an open-neck, short-sleeved shirt, originally worn in Hawaii, made of lightweight fabric printed with colorful and often bold patterns of flowers, leaves, birds, beaches, etc.” The site tweeted, followed with, “2. Also known as the Bill Murray tuxedo.” Jeff Daniels in the door store Jeff Daniels didn’t win an Acting Globe for his role in The Comey Rule, but the door-filled room he was in won with viewers. “Jeff Daniels beaming from the room where he stores all of his doors,” wrote one Twitter user. I respect the fact that Jeff Daniels literally just got up from dinner and triggered the zoom and he’s going to go back to eat now. Jenny Han March 1, 2021 And Daniels himself weighed in on his choice of casual wear, tweeting: “Kudos to Mark Ruffalo and a special thank you to #Golden Globes for making it possible for me to make a lifelong dream of going to an award ceremony come true. price with Carhartt .. » Olivia Colman reigns

Olivia Colman didn’t win for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown, but she was thrilled for the winner – her co-star, Emma Corrin, who plays Princess Diana. “Get someone who reacts like Olivia Colman when you win a Golden Globe,” wrote one Twitter user. Colman was also praised for her enthusiasm when contestant Sarah Paulson showed off her puppy and Corrin brought her cat out. Or as one person put it, “We’re all Olivia Colman leaning forward to see the pets.” Another wrote, “The best part of these Golden Globes so far is Sarah Paulson and Olivia Colman asking Emma Corrin to go get her cat.” Rate the rooms Twitter account @ratemyskyperoom got involved, too. Legendary writer / producer Norman Lear, 98, of course got a perfect mark. “Classic. 10/10,” the site wrote. Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy also got a perfect 10. “She brought him an ‘A’ lighting set,” the site wrote. “Large lamp / mirror work. Large plant. 10/10.” And Schitt’s Creek star Eugene Levy also maxed out her rating. “Depth. Piano. Lighting. I love stripes. Mirror. Pillows. Sure, that’s a 10/10,” the site wrote. New movies coming in 2021: James Bond, Marvel and more See all photos







