Mumbai: 13 photos take us to the home of new Bollywood diva Shanaya Kapoor





Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and the latest addition to Bollywood directing has a lot going for her. She made her Bollywood debut as an assistant director in Gunjan Saxena; his cameo on the Netflix reality show The fabulous life of Bollywood brides, did not go unnoticed. As the young gun juggles several things at once, we decided to take a peek inside her home to get a glimpse of her domestic life. Now you know what to binge on tonight! A modern yet contemporary feel, a neutral aesthetic with pops of color, spacious and comfortable bedrooms, and open spaces to the outdoors pervade this beautiful Mumbai home. The house has an open floor plan The perfect light Shanaya’s mansion in Mumbai features an expansive open floor plan where the living room and dining room blend seamlessly. Spacious and airy, the living room with its large windows offers a view of the tropical trees of Bombay. Lots of natural light seeps in throughout the day. The best place not only for that selfie, but also to relax in nature. Large windows bring in lots of natural light Muted tones add warmth to spaces Sober and elegant The contemporary living room features marble floors, textured whitewashed wood walls. Interiors have a modern and tasteful appeal with elegant furnishings. Comfortable brown velvet sofas accented with bright cushions, a long silver mosaic mirror, wooden wardrobes, and striking gold artwork fill the space. Stunning contemporary elements accentuate the living room Marble floors, whitewashed textured walls, and wood add to the area An earthy feel The large black marble dining table is surrounded by gray velvet chairs. Added to this is a stunning chandelier, large houseplants, and luminous paintwork complementing the visuals. Adjoining the dining area is a glass divider which takes you to a cozy balcony with wooden floors and lush plants. Black marble dining table and gray velvet chairs complement each other well Large indoor plants and bright paintwork add a pop of color to the dining space A balcony next to the dining room is the perfect place to relax Inside the Starlets room Shanaya’s bedroom has wooden floors and a large wardrobe. A contemporary bright red chandelier and perfectly sized mirror enhance the ambiance and complete the look. The wooden floor gives Shanaya’s bedroom a warm atmosphere A beautiful red chandelier adds to the contemporary look of her bedroom Insta-worthy One feature that stands out in her cozy bedroom is a textured red wall behind her large bed and a bright red sofa. This gives a chic vibe to otherwise understated interiors. A bright red textured wall gives her bedroom a fun and chic factor Bright red sofa contributes to the aesthetics of the room

