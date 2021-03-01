Chadwick Boseman wins Golden Globe for Best Actor in Drama





Boseman won the award for best actor in a dramatic film for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”.

Chadwick Boseman won the award for best actor in a dramatic film at the 78th annual Golden Globes presented on Sunday night. The award continues Boseman’s posthumous winning streak throughout the film awards season for his performance as Levee in George C. Wolfe’s August Wilson adaptation “My Rainey’s Black Bottom,” available on Netflix . The award was presented by Renée Zellweger and accepted by Boseman’s widow Simone Boseman. In a tearful speech, Simone Boseman said: “He would say something beautiful. Something inspiring. Something that would amplify that little voice inside of all of us telling you that you can, telling you to keep going, reminding you of what you’re supposed to be doing at this point in history. The award marked Boseman’s first Golden Globe nomination and his first victory. In the Best Actor category, Boseman beat Riz Ahmed for “Sound of Metal”, Anthony Hopkins for “The Father”, Gary Oldman for “Mank” and Tahar Rahim for “The Mauritanian”. Related Related “My Rainey’s Black Bottom” is also up for a Golden Globe for Viola Davis, Best Actress in a Dramatic Film. Elsewhere in the current awards season, Boseman is also nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award and a Critics Choice Award, and is the frontrunner to beat for the Best Actor Oscar, though the nominations won’t be announced until later this month. this month. Boseman also won numerous Critics’ Awards throughout the year. “My Rainey’s Black Bottom” marked Boseman’s last on-screen role, though he’s also an awards season player this year for his supporting round in Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods,” another Netflix movie. This film won Boseman the prestigious New York Film Critics Circle Award for Best Supporting Actor in December. He also lent his voice to the upcoming Disney + Marvel Cinematic Universe spinoff series “What if…?”, Reprising his role as “T’Challa” from “Black Panther”. Marvel has confirmed that the role of Boseman will not be recast in the upcoming “Black Panther” live-action sequel. Boseman died on August 28, 2020 at the age of 43 at the end of a private battle with colon cancer. Check out the full list of 2021 Golden Globe Awards winners to date here. Also follow IndieWire’s movie and TV predictions. Register: Stay up to date with the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.







