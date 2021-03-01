‘Nomadland’ and ‘Borat’ win at socially distant Golden Globes

NEW YORK – With the home nominees appearing via remote video and hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler from different parts of the country, a very socially behind-the-scenes 78th Golden Globe Awards has dragged itself into the midst of the pandemic and the midst of a storm of reviews for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, with top awards at Nomadland, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, The Crown and Schitt’s Creek.

The award for best dramatic film of the evening went to Chlo Zhao’s elegiac road movie, Nomadland, “a Western film going through economic upheaval and personal grief. Zhao, the Chinese-born filmmaker of, became the first woman of Asian descent to win the Best Director award, she is only the second woman in Globes history to win, and the first since Barbra Streisand won for Yentl in 1984.

“Nomadland is for me a pilgrimage through grief and healing,” Zhao said, accepting the rewards from a distance. For anyone who has gone through this difficult and magnificent journey at some point in their life, this is for you. “

With a canceled red carpet and stars giving speeches from the couch, the Sunday Globes had little of their distinctively frothy flavor. But they continued, nonetheless, with sweaty winners and doggy rides, in a pandemic that has sapped almost all of Hollywood’s glamor.

Faced with limited traditional studio competition, streaming services dominated the Globes like never before, even though the top prize went to a familiar source so renowned: Searchlight Pictures, formerly the Fox specialty label of 12 Years a Slave and The Shape of Water now owned by the Walt Disney Co.

Amazon’s Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, one of the few nominated films shot in part during the pandemic, won the award for best film, comedy or musical. Its guerrilla star comedian, Sacha Baron Cohen, also won the award for best actor in a comedy. Referring to Rudy Giuliani’s infamous cameo, Cohen thanked a new talent that had come out of nowhere and turned out to be a comedy genius.

I mean, who could get more laughs from just one decompression, ”Cohen said.

Netflix, which won 42 nominations, took home top TV awards. As expected, The Crown took home Best Drama Series, as well as acting wins for Josh OConnor (Prince Charles), Emma Corrin (Princess Diana) and Gillian Anderson (Margaret Thatcher). The Queen’s Gambit won Best Limited Series and Best Actress in Category for Anya Taylor-Joy. Schitt’s Creek, the Pop TV series that found a larger following on Netflix, won Best Comedy Series for its final season. Catherine O’Hara also won Best Actress in a Comedy Series.

Chadwick Boseman, as expected, posthumously won Best Actor in a Dramatic Film for his latest performance, in the August Wilson adaptation Ma Raineys Black Bottom a Netflix release. Bosemans’ wife Taylor Simone Ledward accepted the award with emotion.

He would thank God. He would thank his parents. He would thank his ancestors for their advice and sacrifice, Ledward said. He was saying something beautiful, something inspiring.

Apple TV + won its first major award when a Jason Sudeikis sweatshirt won the award for best actor in a comedy series for streamer Ted Lasso.

NBC broadcasting began on split screen. Fey took to the stage at New York’s Rainbow Room while Poehler stayed at the usual Globes house at the Beverly Hilton. In their opening remarks, they handled their generally well-timed back-and-forth, even though they were nearly 3,000 miles apart.

I always knew my career would end with me wandering the Rainbow Room pretending to talk to Amy, “Fey said. I just thought it would be later.

They appeared in front of masked participants but no stars. Instead, the sparse tables where Hollywood royalty is usually crammed and filled with booze during the show were manned by first responders and essential workers, as Fey said.

In a production nightmare that became familiar during the pandemic, the evening’s first winner accepted his award while being silent. It was only after presenter Laura Dern apologized for the technical difficulties that Daniel Kaluuya, who won the award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance as Black Panther frontman Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah, delivered his speech. to the camera and said, you’re doing me dirty! “

Pandemic improvisation was only part of the damage control of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which sets up the Globes. After the Los Angeles Times revealed that there were no black members in the 87-person voting body of the HFPA, the media association came under increasing pressure to recast and better reflect the industry in which it exerts an influence.

This year, none of the most acclaimed black-directed films Ma Raineys Black Bottom, One Night in Miami, Judas and the Black Messiah, Da 5 Bloods were nominated for Best Picture at the Globes. As the HFPA potentially fought for its life in Hollywood, Sunday’s Globes were part of the apology tour. Fey and Poehler quickly addressed the issue.

Look, a lot of gaudy garbage has been nominated, but it does happen, Poehler said. It’s like their thing. But a number of black actors and black-led projects have been overlooked.

In the first half hour of NBC’s television broadcast, members of the News Association appeared on stage to pledge a change. “We recognize that we have our own work to do,” said Vice President Helen Hoehne. We need to have black journalists in our organization.

It is not known if these statements along with a diverse group of winners did enough to remedy anything. By the time the show ended, Time’s Up sent letters to both HFPA and NBCUniveral, demanding more than lip service. The globes are no longer golden. Now is the time to act, wrote Tina Tchen, the group’s president.

The circumstances of COVID-19 led to anomalies during the awards ceremony. Mark Ruffalo, appearing from a distance, took home the award for best actor in a limited series for I Know This Much Is True with his children celebrating behind him and his wife, Sunrise Coigney, sitting next to it.

Lee Isaac Chung, writer-director of the sweet Korean-American family drama Minari “(a film which the HFPA has been criticized for having deemed ineligible for its first prize due to its non-English dialogue), accepted the award for best film in foreign language while his young daughter kissed him.That’s the reason why I made this film, said Chung.

“Minari” speaks of a family. It’s a family trying to learn their own language. It goes beyond any American language and any foreign language. It is a language of the heart, “Chung said. I try to learn it on my own and pass it on.”

John Boyega, supporting actor winning for his performance in Steve McQueen’s anthology Small Ax, lifted his leg to show he was wearing sweatpants under his sleeker white jacket. Jodie Foster (“La Mauritanienne”) won one of the Biggest Surprise Globes, Best Supporting Actress of a Movie, as she sat on the couch next to his wife, Alexandra Hedison, and with his dog, Ziggy on his knees.

Some speeches have been pre-recorded. The speeches previously recorded by Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross for the winning score of Soul “went off without a hiccup even though host Tracy Morgan initially announced Sal” as the winner.

While the speeches sometimes lacked drama without Hollywood gathered in one place, the performance was a running refrain. Referring to the diversity of the HFPA, presenter and former winner Sterling K. Brown began, thank you. It’s great to be Black at the Golden Globes, he said. Return.

Jane Fonda, winner of the Cecil B. DeMille Award, spoke passionately about the expansion of the great tent of entertainment for all. Art has always been not only in tune with history, but it has paved the way, Fonda said. So let’s be leaders.

Other awards include Pixar’s Soul for Best Animated Feature; Rosumund Pike won Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical Film for I Care a Lot, “Aaron Sorkin (” Trial of the Chicago 7 “) for Best Screenplay and, in the biggest surprise of the night, Andra Day ( “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”) for Best Actress in a Drama, defeating Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”) and Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”).

As the time for the show approached, the backlash over the HFPA threatened to overwhelm the Globes. Still, the Globes have persisted because of their popularity (the show is the third most-watched awards, after the Oscars and Grammys), their profitability (NBC paid $ 60 million for broadcast rights in 2018) and because they serve as important marketing material. for films in competition and Oscar prospects.

The Oscars will take place on April 25.