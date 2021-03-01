The Crown wins the Golden Globe for Best Drama | Entertainment





“The Crown” was named Best Drama Series at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday (03/28/21). Netflix’s fourth royal drama series took home one of the night’s biggest awards, Best TV Series, Drama, at this year’s bicoastal virtual ceremony, and though showrunner Peter Morgan was thrilled with the victory. , he admitted he was disappointed to accept the accolade of his “tragic little office”, rather than his program team and fellow nominees. He said: “Thank you. Thank you, thank you very much HFPA. Thank you everyone at Netflix, thank you Sony, thank you LEftbank Pictures. I’m just sorry to be sitting here in my tragic little office surrounded by people who make this show such a pleasure to do. “Olivia, Tobias, Helena, Gillian, Emma, ​​Josh, Erin, the directors, my wonderful producers, the publisher, the composer … “Frankly, I miss being with my fellow nominees in this wonderful room, this crazy room. I’m glad I didn’t have to face the room to make the speech, it’s always the handover ceremony. funniest prize. “One last indulgence, if you will allow me, to my children, from whom I have been separated too much because of this pandemic, to them I say that I am sorry and I love you.” Earlier in the evening, show stars Josh O’Connor and Emma Corrin won Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series, Drama and Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Drama, respectively. . Meanwhile, the award for best television series, musical or comedy went to “Schitt’s Creek”. Series co-creator Dan Levy accepted the show’s award and paid tribute to the cast and crew. He said: “The incredible work you have all done over the past six seasons has taken us to places we never thought possible, and we are so grateful to you. “Thank you to CBC and Pop TV for making the active choice to keep this show on the air and give it the time and space it needed to grow.” Catherine O’Hara won the award for Best Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy for her work on the show.

