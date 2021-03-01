From Salman Khan to Shahrukh, these Bollywood stars have their own private jets





Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra (file photo)

New Delhi Successful Bollywood Stars have no shortage of wealth. The more glamorous he appears in the movies, the more he is in his real life. Besides luxury vehicles, they also have private jet facilities. These Bollywood celebrities show off their luxury life in front of the public. He loves to travel in his private jet. Therefore, according to the media, some stars have bought their own private jets. Successful Bollywood Stars have no shortage of wealth. The more glamorous he appears in the movies, the more he is in his real life. Besides luxury vehicles, they also have private jet facilities. These Bollywood celebrities show off their luxury life in front of the public. He loves to travel in his private jet. Therefore, according to the media, some stars have bought their own private jets. We’ve all heard of Shahrukh Khan’s gorgeous bungalow, but did you know Shahrukh also has his own private jet, which he is often seen riding around with his co-stars. Shahrukh Khan (Photo credit – @ iamsrk / Instagram) The name of international celebrity Priyanka Chopra is considered one of the highest paid actresses in Bollywood. They have reached this position through their hard work. She also owns a private jet. Priyanka chopra Evergreen Bollywood hero Anil Kapoor very much enjoys traveling aboard his own jet. He has given many hits to Bollywood. He was seen walking on a chartered plane on several occasions. (Photo: from Instagram of Anil Kapoor) Salman Khan has his own chartered plane. His throw also looks very elegant like him. Salman Khan often uses his own plane to travel to filming. Shilpa Shetty (Photo Photo) Actress Shilpa Shetty, in addition to her films, also remains in the discussion due to fitness videos. She married businessman Raj Kandra in 2009. Yet he has a lot of fame and wealth. Shilpa has his own private jet. She often goes on her private jet for vacations with her husband.

. "," author ": {" @ type ":" Person "," name ":" suadmin "," url ":" https: / / stuffunknown.com / author / suadmin / "," same than":["http://stuffunknown.com"]}, "articleSection":["Entertainment"], "image": {"@ type": "ImageObject", "url": "https: / / images.news18.com / ibnkhabar / uploads / 2021 / 02 / pjimage-3-18 .jpg "," width ": 1920," height ": 0}," publisher ": {" @ type ":" Organization "," name ":" "," url ":" https: / / stuffunknown .com "," logo ": {" @ type ":" ImageObject "," url ":" "}," sameAs ":["https://stuffunknown.com/from-salman-khan-to-shahrukh-these-bollywood-stars-have-their-own-private-jets/#","https://stuffunknown.com/from-salman-khan-to-shahrukh-these-bollywood-stars-have-their-own-private-jets/#"]}}





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos